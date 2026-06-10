LOTO USR FOOTBALL SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO Revel

Revel

LOTO USR FOOTBALL

SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO 2 Rue Padouvenc de Castres Revel Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-29 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-29

Date(s) :

2026-07-29

Venez tenter votre chance !

L’USR Football vous invite à son grand loto le mercredi 29 juillet à 21h, à la salle Claude Nougaro.

Tarifs

8€ les 4 cartons ; 16€ les 10 cartons ; 20€ les 14 cartons .

SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO 2 Rue Padouvenc de Castres Revel 31250 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 18 98 51 usrevelfoot@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and try your luck!

L’événement LOTO USR FOOTBALL Revel a été mis à jour le 2026-06-10 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE