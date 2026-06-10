LOTO USR FOOTBALL SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO Revel
LOTO USR FOOTBALL SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO Revel mercredi 29 juillet 2026.
Revel
LOTO USR FOOTBALL
SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO 2 Rue Padouvenc de Castres Revel Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-29 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-29
Date(s) :
2026-07-29
Venez tenter votre chance !
L’USR Football vous invite à son grand loto le mercredi 29 juillet à 21h, à la salle Claude Nougaro.
Tarifs
8€ les 4 cartons ; 16€ les 10 cartons ; 20€ les 14 cartons .
SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO 2 Rue Padouvenc de Castres Revel 31250 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 18 98 51 usrevelfoot@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and try your luck!
L’événement LOTO USR FOOTBALL Revel a été mis à jour le 2026-06-10 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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