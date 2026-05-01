LUNEL OSE TRIBUTE FESTIVAL JOUR 1 Lunel
LUNEL OSE TRIBUTE FESTIVAL JOUR 1 Lunel mercredi 13 mai 2026.
Lunel
LUNEL OSE TRIBUTE FESTIVAL JOUR 1
277A Rue Tivoli Lunel Hérault
Tarif : 27 – 27 – 27 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-13
fin : 2026-05-13
Date(s) :
2026-05-13
13 mai 2026 à partir de 18h
Emplacement Arènes de Lunel
Tél 06 31 13 19 01
Tarif 27 €
Faire revivre des groupes mythiques, c’est l’objectif de Maestria Organisation avec ces concerts tribute qui rendent hommage à de grands artistes. Pour ce premier Lunel Ose Tribute Festival, il y aura une scène ouverte gratuite tous les soirs et une grande scène (payante).
Au programme un 13 mai pop rock !
18h Ouverture des portes du festival Gratuit Avec Foodtrucks, bar à vin, bar à pâtes et foire aux vinyles et instruments
18h30 Scène ouverte gratuite avec le groupe Elyps
20h Grande scène Payant Tribute U2 avec Pop Sings
21h15 Scène ouverte gratuite avec le groupe Elyps (année Disco)
22h Grande scène Payant Tribute Phil Collins avec Team Legends .
277A Rue Tivoli Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 31 13 19 01
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : LUNEL OSE TRIBUTE FESTIVAL JOUR 1
may 13, 2026 ? from 6 pm
Location: Lunel Arena
Tel 06 31 13 19 01
Price 27 ?
L’événement LUNEL OSE TRIBUTE FESTIVAL JOUR 1 Lunel a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par 34 OT PAYS DE LUNEL
À voir aussi à Lunel (Hérault)
- LA MAGIE DU BLEU EXPOSITION DE FANI KOSTI Lunel 6 mai 2026
- CAUSERIE AVEC MICHEL THÉRON Lunel 7 mai 2026
- BOURSE AUX PLANTS A L’ARBORETUM DE LUNEL Lunel 9 mai 2026
- LUNEL OSE TRIBUTE FESTIVAL JOUR 2 Lunel 14 mai 2026
- CONCERT GROUPE I MESSAGERI VOIX ET MUSIQUE DE CORSE Lunel 15 mai 2026