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Mai à Vélo 2026, ODYSSEE CREATION, Romorantin-Lanthenay

Mai à Vélo 2026, ODYSSEE CREATION, Romorantin-Lanthenay

Mai à Vélo 2026, ODYSSEE CREATION, Romorantin-Lanthenay vendredi 1 mai 2026.

Lieu : ODYSSEE CREATION

Adresse : Allée des Grandes Bruyères, 41200 Romorantin-Lanthenay, France

Ville : 41200 Romorantin-Lanthenay

Département : Loir-et-Cher

Début : vendredi 1 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Mai à Vélo 2026 1 – 31 mai ODYSSEE CREATION Loir-et-Cher

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-01T00:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-01T01:59:59+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-31T02:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-31T23:59:59+02:00

ODYSSEE CREATION Allée des Grandes Bruyères, 41200 Romorantin-Lanthenay, France Romorantin-Lanthenay 41200 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://challenge-maiavelo.geovelo.fr/ »}]
Faites parcourir à votre communauté le plus de kilomètres au mois de mai ! challenge-id=219006

À voir aussi à Romorantin-Lanthenay (Loir-et-Cher)