Informations pratiques

Mantes Metal Night – Primal Age + Iceland + Ice Chemicals + La Pire Hour Samedi 26 septembre, 17h30 Espace Brassens Yvelines

10€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-09-26T17:30:00+02:00 – 2026-09-26T23:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-09-26T17:30:00+02:00 – 2026-09-26T23:30:00+02:00

Soul of a Merry Sinner et Ice Chemicals Productions présentent:

Le MANTES METAL NIGHT – Samedi 26 Septembre 2026

Notre philosophie: Mettre sous les projecteurs les talents de notre scène locale en ouverture de têtes d’affiche de dimension nationale.

Programmation

PRIMAL AGE – Metal Hardcore

Energie, puissance et passion, c’est la base des show de Primal Age. Ils ont marqué les années 90 en étant parmi les premiers à mélanger les styles metal et hardcore en europe. Plus de 1000 dates à leur actif, des apparitions remarquées dans des festivals prestigieux comme le Hellfest, le Bloodaxe ou encore le Sonisphère… Ils ont confirmé leur place incontournable sur la scène nationale et internationale.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvf1R4-5vzM

https://www.facebook.com/PRIMALAGE

ICELAND – Thrash Metal

Groupe de Thrash Old School de Mantes la ville formé en 1990, après une forte activité entre 1990 et 1998 (plus de 200 concerts et de prestigieuses premières parties), le groupe se reforme en 2021 et sort en 2023 un réenregistrement de son album de 1995 puis un EP « LEGACY » en octobre 2025. Les deux disques sont encensés par la presse qui qualifie de groupe de « légende du Thrash français ».

Puissance et maîtrise sont les maîtres mots pour ces bêtes de scène !!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_XXAecDxrU&t=65s

https://www.facebook.com/Iceland.theband/

ICE CHEMICALS – Metal Alternatif

Actif depuis 2020, Ice Chemicals est porté par un duo de chant clair féminin groovy et de growl puissant. Influencé par le nü metal et le metalcore, le groupe tire ses inspirations de Lacuna Coil à Korn en passant par Slipknot et Black Bomb A. Leur deuxième album “The Lowest Point” n’a laissé personne indifférent et a confirmé leur statut de valeur montante de la scène française.

https://youtu.be/c1T3vK346Ss?si=iHj1k6V2c5Urelmz

https://linktr.ee/icechemicals

LA PIRE HOUR – Punk Rock

C’est quoi encore La Pire Hour ? Du punk de Mantes-la-Jolie ?

– Ouais, un truc dans le genre…Paraît qu’y a un nid là-bas…

– Et…? C’est le petit dernier de la portée ?

– Ouais, enfin…l’est pas de la dernière fraîcheur ta portée…y’a des anciens Crocodeal, 100 raisons, 45 secondes…

– Des vétérans quoi !…

– …qui te bottent le cul quand même.

– Du vieux punk qu’a du chien, quoi.

https://youtu.be/jUFdmDVlTjg?si=O9sz3lYRnjDAFVri

https://soundcloud.com/pa-rock-libertaire

Infos Pratiques

Date & Heure : 26/09/2026 à partir de 17h30 (Ouverture des portes)

Lieu : Espace Brassens, Mantes-la-Jolie (à 10min de la gare RER)

Restauration : Foodtruck local (options carnées et veggies disponibles) et buvette proposant de la bière locale !

Merchandising : Un espace dédié pour repartir avec le t-shirt de ton groupe préféré et soutenir directement les artistes.

Billetterie

Tarif : 10€

Lien billetterie : [A VENIR]

Alors, prêts à faire vibrer les murs ?

Espace Brassens 18, rue de Gassicourt 78200 Mantes la Jolie Mantes-la-Jolie 78200 Yvelines Île-de-France [{« data »: {« author »: « Primal Age », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Official Video – The Devil is Hidden in ShadownAvailable on all streaming plateformnPrimal Age: https://www.facebook.com/PRIMALAGE / https://www.instagram.com/primal_age/nMerchandising: https://primalage.bigcartel.comnnLabel: https://wtfrecords.eunRecords/Mixed: http://swansoundstudio.comnMastering: https://westwestsidemusic.comnnLyrics:nnTHE DEVIL IS HIDDEN IN SHADOWnnSo many years observing, trying to understand, wonderingnI thought I would trap him, would expose him to the light of daynI would identify himnnBut every time I approached for a better sight, his image became cloudynNever in the light, using winding waysnKnowing how to use allies who will do his job for himnDivide and rule is a proven method for himnnCause ever since, the devil is hidden in shadownnYou can eat at his table at the risk of losing yourselfnForget your principles and your valuesnFor him, the end justifies the meansnYet, youu2019ll never know who he is and wonu2019t be able to find his namennThatu2019s the key of his success : the devil is hidden in shadownnYou can try to challenge him, to make him fallnHis power is unlimited and he will abuse of it », « type »: « video », « title »: « Primal Age – The Devil is Hidden in Shadow Official », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/lvf1R4-5vzM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvf1R4-5vzM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_d4ZlXONesdyDTPaGlLDGA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_XXAecDxrU&t=65s »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/Iceland.theband/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Ice Chemicals », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « From our album « The Lowest Point » – coming out on : 29 May 2026nGenre : Alternative / Nu00fc Metal ud83eudd18nLocation : Paris, Francen#metal #metalmusic #metalmusicvideo #newmusic #metalfrancais #metalfranu00e7ais #frenchmetal #musicvideo #alternativemetal #numetal #industrialmetal nnFollow us :nud83dudd17 Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/icechemicals nud83dudd17 Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/icechemicals_official/nud83dudd17 Tiktok : https://www.tiktok.com/@icechemicals_official nud83dudd17 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/icechemicals nnWhere to listen : nud83cudfa7 I Am The System: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/icechemicals/i-am-the-systemnud83cudfa7 The Lowest Point: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/icechemicals/the-lowest-point nnLine-Up :nud83cudfa4 Vocals (Low) : Geoffrey u201cJeff Skullsu201d Chru00e9tiennud83cudfa4 Vocals (High) : Anau00efs u201cTentaskullu201d Fadlinud83cudfb8 Bass Guitar : Ju00e9ru00f4me Roudiernud83cudfb8 Guitars : Lucas Donet & Tommy Mauricenud83eudd41 Drums : Alexandre AdlernnCredits:nud83cudf9aufe0f Production, Mix & Mastering : u00c9ric Dorlu00e9ans, NOTOS PRODUCTIONS – https://www.notosproductions.comnud83dudcf9 Video: Anthony Lossmann – https://www.instagram.com/anthony.lossmann/nud83dude0e Acting: Tifaine Boudinot – https://www.instagram.com/tifaine_bs/ nud83dudc84 Make-up: Elou00efse Graffin – https://www.instagram.com/artenalized_maquillage/ nud83dudccd Filmed at: Stellar Studio Paris – https://taplink.cc/stellar.studio.parisnnu2117 Ice Chemicals ProductionsnAll rights reservedn________________________________________nLyricsnnI am the systemnI am the zero-sumnI devour the landnIn the palm of my handnI leave nothing but wastenOnly ashes in my wakenYouu2019ll get only scrapesnAnd there is no escapennDestroyer, I am the endnDevourer, I am the painnDestroyer, I am the endnDevourer, I am the painnnThe worst of humanitynIu2019m the god of the emptynMy only ideanIs to make more moneynNo one can stop menI know no mercynI have no pitynI am infinitynnDestroyer, I am the endnDevourer, I am the painnDestroyer, I am the endnDevourer, I am nnI am the city that never sleepsnThe giant that feeds on your dreamsnWhile you all walk between my teeth nPrison of gilded glass and concretennI am the systemnThat leaves nothing behindnI am the systemnCreated by your own mindnI am the media nFeeding you propagandanI am the alphanWill be your omegannDestroyer, I am the endnDevourer, I am the painnDestroyer, I am the endnDevourer, I amnnI am the city that never sleepsnThe giant that feeds on your dreamsnWhile you all walk between my teeth nPrison of gilded glass and concretennLook around and despairnDestination is nowherenLook around and despairnDestination is nowherennI am the systemnThat leaves nothing behindnI am the systemnCreated by your own mindnI am the media nFeeding you propagandanI am the alphanWill be your omegannDestroyer, I am the endnDevourer, I am the painnDestroyer, I am the endnDevourer, I amnnI am the city that never sleepsnThe giant that feeds on your dreamsnWhile you all walk between my teeth nPrison of gilded glass and concretennDestroyer, I am the endnDevourer, I am the painnDestroyer, I am the endnDevourer, I am the painnDestroyer, I am the endnDevourer, I am the painnDestroyer, I am the endnDevourer, I am the painnDestroyer », « type »: « video », « title »: « Ice Chemicals – I Am The System [Official Music Video] », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/c1T3vK346Ss/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1T3vK346Ss », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCopqxSIAJZT5aQthDePCtCA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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Soirée Metal/Hardcore/Punk mettant sous les projecteurs les talents de notre scène locale en ouverture de têtes d’affiche de dimension nationale.