Marche Authie Gourmande Fort-Mahon-Plage

Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18 09:00:00
fin : 2026-04-18 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-18
Samedi dédié à la gastronomie et au terroir de notre territoire !
Au programme
Marche gourmande d’environ 10km sur la commune de Fort-Mahon-Plage (sur inscription). Parcourez les sites remarquables de la ville en passant par plusieurs points de dégustation. Balade gourmande et conviviale, moment d’échange et de partage garantis !
Fort-Mahon-Plage 80120 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 23 36 00 contact@fortmahon-tourisme.com
English :
Saturday dedicated to our region’s gastronomy and terroir!
On the program:
10km gourmet walk in Fort-Mahon-Plage (registration required). Explore the town’s remarkable sites, passing by several tasting points. A convivial gourmet stroll, a moment of exchange and sharing guaranteed!
