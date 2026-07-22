MENTHE À L’EAU & SARBACANE Le Barcarès
jeudi 27 août 2026 · Le Barcarès
Informations pratiques
Le Barcarès
MENTHE À L’EAU & SARBACANE
Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-27 20:30:00
fin : 2026-08-27 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-27
Tribute Francis / Eddy Mitchell. Animation proposée par l’Association des Commerçants et Amis du Port de Plaisance.
Animation gratuite.
.
Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Tribute to Francis / Eddy Mitchell. Event organized by the Association of Merchants and Friends of the Marina.
Free event.
L’événement MENTHE À L’EAU & SARBACANE Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par OT DE PORT BARCARES
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