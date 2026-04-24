Proupiary

MERCREDIS LUDIQUES BALADE FAMILIALE MARCHE DU TEMPS PROFOND AVEC AUDE LARMET

DÉPART DU PARKING DE L’ABBAYE DE BONNEFONT Proupiary Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 6.5 – 6.5 – EUR

6.5

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-15 09:30:00

fin : 2026-07-15

Date(s) :

2026-07-15

Une marche du Temps Profond c’est une promenade guidée de 2,3 km pour traverser les 4,6 milliards d’années de la vie de la Terre.

Chaque kilomètre parcouru représente 2 milliard d’années de la vie de notre planète. Une manière de découvrir de manière sensible et ludique l’histoire de la Terre.

Animations pour les enfants de 6 à 12 ans, sur réservation. 6.5 .

DÉPART DU PARKING DE L’ABBAYE DE BONNEFONT Proupiary 31360 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 98 28 77 accueil@abbayedebonnefont.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A Deep Time Walk is a 2.3 km guided walk through 4.6 billion years of the Earth?s life.

L’événement MERCREDIS LUDIQUES BALADE FAMILIALE MARCHE DU TEMPS PROFOND AVEC AUDE LARMET Proupiary a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE