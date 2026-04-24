MERCREDIS LUDIQUES BALADE FAMILIALE MARCHE DU TEMPS PROFOND AVEC AUDE LARMET Proupiary
MERCREDIS LUDIQUES BALADE FAMILIALE MARCHE DU TEMPS PROFOND AVEC AUDE LARMET Proupiary mercredi 15 juillet 2026.
Proupiary
MERCREDIS LUDIQUES BALADE FAMILIALE MARCHE DU TEMPS PROFOND AVEC AUDE LARMET
DÉPART DU PARKING DE L’ABBAYE DE BONNEFONT Proupiary Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 6.5 – 6.5 – EUR
6.5
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-15 09:30:00
fin : 2026-07-15
Date(s) :
2026-07-15
Une marche du Temps Profond c’est une promenade guidée de 2,3 km pour traverser les 4,6 milliards d’années de la vie de la Terre.
Chaque kilomètre parcouru représente 2 milliard d’années de la vie de notre planète. Une manière de découvrir de manière sensible et ludique l’histoire de la Terre.
Animations pour les enfants de 6 à 12 ans, sur réservation. 6.5 .
DÉPART DU PARKING DE L’ABBAYE DE BONNEFONT Proupiary 31360 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 98 28 77 accueil@abbayedebonnefont.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A Deep Time Walk is a 2.3 km guided walk through 4.6 billion years of the Earth?s life.
L’événement MERCREDIS LUDIQUES BALADE FAMILIALE MARCHE DU TEMPS PROFOND AVEC AUDE LARMET Proupiary a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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