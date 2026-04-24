Proupiary

MERCREDIS LUDIQUES DÉCOUVERTE DU TIR À L’ARC LE TIR DU FLU-FLU AVEC ARCENSCIEL

ABBAYE DE BONNEFONT Proupiary Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 6.5 – 6.5 – EUR

6.5

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-05 15:00:00

fin : 2026-08-05 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-05

Partagez un moment ludique en famille avec notre atelier découverte du tir à l’arc !

Animations pour les enfants de 6 à 12 ans, sur réservation. Ouvert aux familles.

Après une initiation aux gestes essentiels, petits et grands pourront tester leur adresse grâce au tir flu‑flu, une flèche spéciale qui vole moins loin et permet des tirs amusants, sécurisés et accessibles à tous. Un atelier convivial pour s’initier à cet art ancien tout en s’amusant ensemble ! 6.5 .

ABBAYE DE BONNEFONT Proupiary 31360 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 98 28 77 accueil@abbayedebonnefont.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Have fun with the whole family with our archery discovery workshop!

Activities for children aged 6 to 12, on reservation. Open to families.

L’événement MERCREDIS LUDIQUES DÉCOUVERTE DU TIR À L’ARC LE TIR DU FLU-FLU AVEC ARCENSCIEL Proupiary a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE