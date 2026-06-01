Michel Bojar (Ex. Dropman) – DJ set Pop, House, Electro & Techno (Warm up set by David Ghetto), 63 Rue Montorgueil, 75002 Paris, Paris

Michel Bojar (Ex. Dropman) – DJ set Pop, House, Electro & Techno (Warm up set by David Ghetto) Dimanche 21 juin, 14h00 63 Rue Montorgueil, 75002 Paris Paris

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T23:59:00+02:00

2024 edition : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IevOn1nIFbk

2025 edition : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2PUDTyDcN0

2026 edition is gonna be even more epic with you <3

Time table and more info to come on Instagram = @michelbojar

63 Rue Montorgueil, 75002 Paris 63 Rue Montorgueil, 75002 Paris Paris 75002 Quartier du Mail Paris Île-de-France [{« data »: {« author »: « Michel Bojar », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Welcome aboard :nhttps://www.instagram.com/michelbojarnhttps://www.tiktok.com/michelbojarnhttps://soundcloud.com/michelbojarnBookings : mgmt.michelbojar@gmail.comnnWe hit the streets of Paris with two big speakers for the music day and everything took off. You filled the street and you were amazing ud83eudef6nnThank you again and see you soon for more !nnud83cuddebud83cuddf7 On a du00e9barquu00e9 dans les rues de Paris avec deux grosses enceintes pour la fu00eate de la musique et tout s’est emballu00e9. Vous avez blindu00e9 la rue et vous u00e9tiez magnifiques ud83eudef6nnMerci encore et u00e0 tru00e8s bientu00f4t pour la suite ! », « type »: « video », « title »: « DROPMAN House DJ Set in Paris Street (Went Crazy) | Global Deejays, Meduza, Fisher Mashups », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/IevOn1nIFbk/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IevOn1nIFbk », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2v2u5cPvNZvY_YQXA30RSA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IevOn1nIFbk »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Michel Bojar », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Guitar Performer 1 : MAAJ – https://www.instagram.com/maajgram/ nGuitar Performer 2 : Antoine Zafari – https://www.instagram.com/z.a.f.man/nVidu00e9o Shooting : Samuel Gilez & Madjid BahrinnMany thanks to Jean-Luc & the team of the restaurants Le Rocher de Cancale & Monthau00ef : https://www.instagram.com/aurocherdecancale/nnAND THIS WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE WITHOUT THE HELP OF MY DREAM TEAM :nnCO2 canon management and live performance : Hu00e9lu00e8ne https://www.instagram.com/helansauvage/nnAudio Setup & Supporting :nnLauren – Antoine – Cu00e9line & Julien – David – Estelle – Guillaume & Mael – Guillaume – Loan & Lucie – Thiery (MAAJ) – Maxime – Melanie – SarahnnnWelcome aboard :nhttps://www.instagram.com/michelbojarnhttps://www.tiktok.com/michelbojarnhttps://soundcloud.com/michelbojarnBookings : mgmt.michelbojar@gmail.com », « type »: « video », « title »: « DROPMAN @ Paris Music Day 2025 (FULL SET) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/R2PUDTyDcN0/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2PUDTyDcN0 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2v2u5cPvNZvY_YQXA30RSA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2PUDTyDcN0 »}]

2024 edition : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IevOn1nIFbk

©Michel Bojar