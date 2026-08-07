UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Châteauroux

Mini-camps spécial canoë/kayak Châteauroux

mardi 18 août 2026 · Châteauroux

Mini-camps spécial canoë/kayak Châteauroux

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 18 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 21 août 2026
Adresse
Moulin de Vilaine
Ville
36000 Châteauroux
Département
Indre
Tarif

Châteauroux

Mini-camps spécial canoë/kayak

Moulin de Vilaine Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-18
fin : 2026-08-21

Date(s) :
2026-08-18

Le Moulin de Vilaine organise un mini-camp spécial canoë/kayak destiné aux collégiens.nes et aux lycéens.nes
Au programme
Aqua-Rando
Rando-canoë
Grands jeux
Soirée à la belle étoile
QR code pour le formulaire à retrouver sur l’affiche.   .

Moulin de Vilaine Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 89 97 01 61  lavalleedumoulindevilaine@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Le Moulin de Vilaine is organizing a special canoeing and kayaking mini-camp for middle and high school students.

L’événement Mini-camps spécial canoë/kayak Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme

À voir aussi à Châteauroux (Indre)