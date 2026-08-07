Informations pratiques

Châteauroux

Mini-camps spécial canoë/kayak

Moulin de Vilaine Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-18

fin : 2026-08-21

Date(s) :

2026-08-18

Le Moulin de Vilaine organise un mini-camp spécial canoë/kayak destiné aux collégiens.nes et aux lycéens.nes

Au programme

Aqua-Rando

Rando-canoë

Grands jeux

Soirée à la belle étoile

QR code pour le formulaire à retrouver sur l’affiche. .

Moulin de Vilaine Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 89 97 01 61 lavalleedumoulindevilaine@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Le Moulin de Vilaine is organizing a special canoeing and kayaking mini-camp for middle and high school students.

L’événement Mini-camps spécial canoë/kayak Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme