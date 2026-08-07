Mini-camps spécial canoë/kayak Châteauroux
mardi 18 août 2026 · Châteauroux
Informations pratiques
Châteauroux
Mini-camps spécial canoë/kayak
Moulin de Vilaine Châteauroux Indre
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-18
fin : 2026-08-21
Date(s) :
2026-08-18
Le Moulin de Vilaine organise un mini-camp spécial canoë/kayak destiné aux collégiens.nes et aux lycéens.nes
Au programme
Aqua-Rando
Rando-canoë
Grands jeux
Soirée à la belle étoile
QR code pour le formulaire à retrouver sur l’affiche. .
Moulin de Vilaine Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 89 97 01 61 lavalleedumoulindevilaine@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Le Moulin de Vilaine is organizing a special canoeing and kayaking mini-camp for middle and high school students.
L’événement Mini-camps spécial canoë/kayak Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme
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