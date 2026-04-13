Mission archéo Cassinomagus Chassenon

Chassenon

Mission archéo

Cassinomagus 11 route de Longeas Chassenon Charente

Tarif : 12.5 – 12.5 – 12.5 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-05-08 14:00:00

fin : 2026-05-31 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

Avec Mission archéo, faites un bond dans le passé avec l’atelier archeologia pour une initiation au métier d’archéologue, découvrez les thermes et leurs souterrains, grâce à une enquête.

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Cassinomagus 11 route de Longeas Chassenon 16150 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 89 32 21

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

With Mission archéo, take a leap into the past with the archeologia workshop for an introduction to the profession of archaeologist, and discover the thermal baths and their underground passages, thanks to an investigation.

L’événement Mission archéo Chassenon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par Office de Tourisme Charente Limousine