Mission archéo Cassinomagus Chassenon
Mission archéo Cassinomagus Chassenon vendredi 8 mai 2026.
Chassenon
Mission archéo
Cassinomagus 11 route de Longeas Chassenon Charente
Tarif : 12.5 – 12.5 – 12.5 EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-05-08 14:00:00
fin : 2026-05-31 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-08
Avec Mission archéo, faites un bond dans le passé avec l’atelier archeologia pour une initiation au métier d’archéologue, découvrez les thermes et leurs souterrains, grâce à une enquête.
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Cassinomagus 11 route de Longeas Chassenon 16150 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 89 32 21
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
With Mission archéo, take a leap into the past with the archeologia workshop for an introduction to the profession of archaeologist, and discover the thermal baths and their underground passages, thanks to an investigation.
L’événement Mission archéo Chassenon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par Office de Tourisme Charente Limousine
À voir aussi à Chassenon (Charente)
- Visite du jardin de Pline l’Ancien, Les jardins de Pline l’ancien – Cassinomagus, Chassenon 6 juin 2026
- Cassinomagus Rendez-vous aux Jardins Cassinomagus parc archéologique Chassenon 6 juin 2026
- Cassinomagus Rendez-vous au Jardin Longeas Chassenon 6 juin 2026
- Cassinomagus Journées Européennes de l’Archéologie Cassinomagus parc archéologique Chassenon 13 juin 2026
- Cassinomagus Nuit Archéo Longeas Chassenon 3 juillet 2026