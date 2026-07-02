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MON CABREL SANS GUITARE, La Manufacture Chanson, Paris

lundi 30 novembre 2026 · La Manufacture Chanson · Paris

MON CABREL SANS GUITARE, La Manufacture Chanson, Paris

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 30 novembre 2026
Fin
lundi 30 novembre 2026
Lieu
La Manufacture Chanson
Adresse
124 avenue de la république 75011 paris
Ville
75011 Paris
Tarif
Plein : 18€ | Réduit : 12€ | Tarif minus : 4€ | Préférentiel : 15€ | Pass pro : 0€ | Entrée libre : 0€ | Abonné.e Carte Manu : 0€ | Réduit abonné.e : 12€

MON CABREL SANS GUITARE Lundi 30 novembre, 20h30 La Manufacture Chanson

Plein : 18€ | Réduit : 12€ | Tarif minus : 4€ | Préférentiel : 15€ | Pass pro : 0€ | Entrée libre : 0€ | Abonné.e Carte Manu : 0€ | Réduit abonné.e : 12€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-11-30T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-11-30T23:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2026-11-30T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-11-30T23:30:00+01:00

Avant d’écrire des chansons, Bastien Lucas en a écouté beaucoup. De Francis Cabrel. Tandis qu’il apprend le piano au conservatoire, il se met à la guitare seul avec Cabrel puis la composition l’entraîne dans l’étude des maîtres classiques.
Ici, il relit son enfance à travers les chansons de Francis. Sans guitare, c’est seul au piano qu’il raconte « son » Cabrel. Au fil d’anecdotes passionnées et bizarrement familières, on croit reconnaître Bach ou Satie. Pourtant, ce n’est rien que Cabrel…

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Crédit photo : Vincent Bourdon

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Avant d’écrire des chansons, Bastien Lucas en a écouté beaucoup. De Francis Cabrel. Tandis qu’il apprend le piano au conservatoire, il se met à la guitare seul avec Cabrel puis la composition l … Concerts

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