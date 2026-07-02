MON CABREL SANS GUITARE, La Manufacture Chanson, Paris

Informations pratiques

MON CABREL SANS GUITARE Lundi 30 novembre, 20h30 La Manufacture Chanson

Plein : 18€ | Réduit : 12€ | Tarif minus : 4€ | Préférentiel : 15€ | Pass pro : 0€ | Entrée libre : 0€ | Abonné.e Carte Manu : 0€ | Réduit abonné.e : 12€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-11-30T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-11-30T23:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-11-30T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-11-30T23:30:00+01:00

Avant d’écrire des chansons, Bastien Lucas en a écouté beaucoup. De Francis Cabrel. Tandis qu’il apprend le piano au conservatoire, il se met à la guitare seul avec Cabrel puis la composition l’entraîne dans l’étude des maîtres classiques.

Ici, il relit son enfance à travers les chansons de Francis. Sans guitare, c’est seul au piano qu’il raconte « son » Cabrel. Au fil d’anecdotes passionnées et bizarrement familières, on croit reconnaître Bach ou Satie. Pourtant, ce n’est rien que Cabrel…

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Crédit photo : Vincent Bourdon

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Avant d’écrire des chansons, Bastien Lucas en a écouté beaucoup. De Francis Cabrel. Tandis qu’il apprend le piano au conservatoire, il se met à la guitare seul avec Cabrel puis la composition l … Concerts