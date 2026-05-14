Nancyphonies 2026 Récital de Piano Bertrand Chamayou Salle Poirel Nancy

Nancy

Nancyphonies 2026 Récital de Piano Bertrand Chamayou

Salle Poirel 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

25

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi Mardi 2026-07-07 20:00:00

fin : 2026-07-07

Date(s) :

2026-07-07

Depuis plus de 30 ans, le festival des Nancyphonies fait rayonner la musique classique dans le Grand Est dans une atmosphère conviviale et accessible à tous. Chaque édition met à l’honneur un programme riche de concerts et de masterclasses publiques, réunissant de jeunes talents prometteurs et des artistes de renommée internationale, pour offrir au public des moments musicaux d’exception.

Soliste international incontournable, Bertrand Chamayou est un pianiste multiple, aussi bien chambriste que grand défenseur de la musique de notre temps. Interprète de la musique Française particulièrement recherché, son très large répertoire couvre également plusieurs intégrales majeures du répertoire, comme l’œuvre complète pour piano de Ravel, les Etudes Transcendantes et les Années de Pèlerinage de Liszt, ou encore les Vingts Regards sur l’Enfant-Jésus d’Olivier Messiaen. Bertrand Chamayou se produit avec les orchestres les plus prestigieux l’Orchestre Philharmonique de New York, les orchestres de Cleveland et de Pittsburgh, les orchestres symphoniques de Chicago, d’Atlanta, Montréal, de Vienne et de Londres, le Philharmonia Orchestra, les orchestres philharmoniques de Londres et de Rotterdam, l’Orchestre de Paris, l’Orchestre de la Tonhalle de Zürich, l’Orchestre National de France et Philharmonique de Radio France, l’Orchestre du Gewandhaus, la Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, l’Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig, les Orchestres des radios de Munich, de Francfort, de Cologne et de Copenhague, ainsi que l’orchestre symphonique de la NHK, l’orchestre philharmonique de Séoul ou encore l’Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia.

Felix MENDELSSOHN

Lieder ohne Worte op.19 n°1 &2 ; op.38 n°5

Charles IVES

Song without (good) words

Felix MENDELSSOHN

Lieder ohne Worte op.53 n°4; op.30 n°2; op.53 n°3; op.38 n°2

Gabriel FAURÉ

Romance sans paroles op.17 n°3

MENDELSSOHN LISZT

Auf Flügeln des Gesanges

Felix MENDELSSOHN

Lied ohne Worte op.67 n°4

Clara SCHUMANN

Romance en la mineur

Felix MENDELSSOHN

Lieder ohne Worte op.85 n°2; op.30 n°6; op.67 n°5; op.67 n°2

SCHUMANN LISZT

Frühlingsnacht

LENNON & Mc CARTNEY TAKEMITSU

Golden slumbers

SCHUMANN LISZT

Widmung

George CRUMB

Eine kleine Mitternachtsmusik (autour de Round Midnight de T. Monk)

György KURTÁG

Scraps of a Colinda Melody faintly recollected extrait de Jatékok

Franz SCHUBERT

Wanderer-Fantaisie D 760Tout public

25 .

Salle Poirel 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 9 84 15 52 49 contact@nancyphonies.net

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For more than 30 years, the Nancyphonies festival has been promoting classical music in the Grand Est region in a convivial atmosphere accessible to all. Each edition features a rich program of concerts and public masterclasses, bringing together promising young talents and internationally renowned artists, to offer audiences exceptional musical moments.

A key international soloist, Bertrand Chamayou is a versatile pianist, as much a chamber musician as a great champion of the music of our time. A particularly sought-after interpreter of French music, his extensive repertoire also includes several major complete works, such as Ravel?s complete piano works, Liszt?s Etudes Transcendantes and Années de Pèlerinage, and Olivier Messiaen?s Vingts Regards sur l?Enfant-Jésus. Bertrand Chamayou performs with the most prestigious orchestras: the New York Philharmonic, the Cleveland and Pittsburgh orchestras, the Chicago, Atlanta, Montreal, Vienna and London symphony orchestras, the Philharmonia Orchestra, the London and Rotterdam philharmonic orchestras, the Orchestre de Paris, the Tonhalle Orchestra Zurich, the Orchestre National de France and the Philharmonia OrchestraOrchestre National de France et Philharmonique de Radio France, the Gewandhaus Orchestra, the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, the Gewandhaus Orchestra Leipzig, the Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne and Copenhagen Radio Orchestras, as well as the NHK Symphony Orchestra, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and the Orchestra dell?Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia.

Felix MENDELSSOHN

Lieder ohne Worte op.19 n°1 &2 ; op.38 n°5

Charles IVES

Song without (good) words

Felix MENDELSSOHN

Lieder ohne Worte op.53 n°4; op.30 n°2; op.53 n°3; op.38 n°2

Gabriel FAURÉ

Romance sans paroles op.17 n°3

MENDELSSOHN LISZT

Auf Flügeln des Gesanges

Felix MENDELSSOHN

Lied ohne Worte op.67 n°4

Clara SCHUMANN

Romance in A minor

Felix MENDELSSOHN

Lieder ohne Worte op.85 n°2; op.30 n°6; op.67 n°5; op.67 n°2

SCHUMANN LISZT

Frühlingsnacht

LENNON & Mc CARTNEY TAKEMITSU

Golden slumbers

SCHUMANN LISZT

Widmung

George CRUMB

Eine kleine Mitternachtsmusik (around T. Monk’s Round Midnight)

György KURTÁG

Scraps of a Colinda Melody faintly recollected extract from Jatékok

Franz SCHUBERT

Wanderer-Fantaisie D 760

L’événement Nancyphonies 2026 Récital de Piano Bertrand Chamayou Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-10 par DESTINATION NANCY