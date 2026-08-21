AGENDA · Perpignan
Naughty Loops, Le Nautilus, Perpignan
samedi 12 septembre 2026 · Le Nautilus · Perpignan
Informations pratiques
Naughty Loops Samedi 12 septembre, 19h00 Le Nautilus Pyrénées-Orientales
7 €
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-12T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-12T23:59:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-12T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-12T23:59:00+02:00
Le Nautilus 20 rue jules verne 66000 Perpignan Perpignan 66000 Saint-Martin Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Soirée Electro : Ply-chain, Traknart, P’tit Batard, Eni
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