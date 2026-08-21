UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Perpignan

Naughty Loops, Le Nautilus, Perpignan

samedi 12 septembre 2026 · Le Nautilus · Perpignan

Naughty Loops, Le Nautilus, Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 12 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 12 septembre 2026
Lieu
Le Nautilus
Adresse
20 rue jules verne 66000 Perpignan
Ville
66000 Perpignan
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
7 €

Naughty Loops Samedi 12 septembre, 19h00 Le Nautilus Pyrénées-Orientales

7 €

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-12T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-12T23:59:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-12T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-12T23:59:00+02:00

Le Nautilus 20 rue jules verne 66000 Perpignan Perpignan 66000 Saint-Martin Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Soirée Electro : Ply-chain, Traknart, P’tit Batard, Eni

À voir aussi à Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales)