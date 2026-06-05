NAVA 2026 RENCONTRES LE RIRE DE RÉSISTANCE Limoux
NAVA 2026 RENCONTRES LE RIRE DE RÉSISTANCE Limoux samedi 1 août 2026.
Limoux
NAVA 2026 RENCONTRES LE RIRE DE RÉSISTANCE
32 Promenade du Tivoli Limoux Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 11:00:00
fin : 2026-08-01
Date(s) :
2026-08-01
Le rire de résistance
Jean-Michel Ribes. Le rire de résistance L’aventure théâtrale du théâtre du Rond-Point racontée par celui qui l’a inventée.
Avec Jean-Michel Ribes, Jean-Marie Besset et Jérôme Prigent
Entrée libre
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32 Promenade du Tivoli Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 9 63 68 34 54
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The laughter of resistance
Jean-Michel Ribes. Le rire de résistance: The theatrical adventure of the Théâtre du Rond-Point as told by the man who invented it.
With Jean-Michel Ribes, Jean-Marie Besset and Jérôme Prigent
Free admission
L’événement NAVA 2026 RENCONTRES LE RIRE DE RÉSISTANCE Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par
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