Limoux

NAVA 2026 RENCONTRES LE RIRE DE RÉSISTANCE

32 Promenade du Tivoli Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-01 11:00:00

fin : 2026-08-01

Date(s) :

2026-08-01

Le rire de résistance

Jean-Michel Ribes. Le rire de résistance L’aventure théâtrale du théâtre du Rond-Point racontée par celui qui l’a inventée.

Avec Jean-Michel Ribes, Jean-Marie Besset et Jérôme Prigent

Entrée libre

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32 Promenade du Tivoli Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 9 63 68 34 54

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English :

The laughter of resistance

Jean-Michel Ribes. Le rire de résistance: The theatrical adventure of the Théâtre du Rond-Point as told by the man who invented it.

With Jean-Michel Ribes, Jean-Marie Besset and Jérôme Prigent

Free admission

L’événement NAVA 2026 RENCONTRES LE RIRE DE RÉSISTANCE Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par