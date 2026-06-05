NAVA 2026 TANTO POCO Limoux

Limoux

NAVA 2026 TANTO POCO

22 Chemin de Saint-Andrieu Limoux Aude

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-31 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-31

Date(s) :

2026-07-31

Interprétation et adaptation par Cécile Garcia Fogel du roman SI PEU de Marco Lodoli, traduction Louise Boudonnat (POL), décor Luna Rauck, lumières Olivier Oudiou, chorégraphe Gösta Lars-Henrik Sträng, son Laurent Herniaux, guitare Pierre Durand, regard complice Antoine Heuillet

Tous publics à partir de 16 ans

Une histoire d’amour de 30 ans entre une concierge de lycée et un professeur de lettres. Le jeune professeur est dans le temps de la vie, il a une carrière littéraire, des succès, il va épouser une femme, avoir des enfants. La concierge, elle, est immobile, elle est la pureté qui ne change jamais, elle ne veut rien, que l’amour pour cet homme qui ne la regarde pas, elle n’est que l’employée du lycée où il enseigne. Il y a une relation entre le temps et l’éternité, quelque chose qui passe, la vie, le mouvement de l’écrivain , et quelque chose qui reste pareil, la concierge. Nous vivons dans le désordre de la vie, et pourtant chacun de nous a une idée absolue de l’amour, de l’art, de la beauté, immuable.

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22 Chemin de Saint-Andrieu Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 85 26 a.guiraud@limoux.fr

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English :

Performed and adapted by Cécile Garcia Fogel from the novel SI PEU by Marco Lodoli, translated by Louise Boudonnat (POL), set by Luna Rauck, lighting by Olivier Oudiou, choreography by Gösta Lars-Henrik Sträng, sound by Laurent Herniaux, guitar by Pierre Durand, visual accompaniment by Antoine Heuillet

All audiences from 16 years

A 30-year love story between a high school janitor and a literature professor. The young professor is in the prime of his life, with a successful literary career, a wife and children on the way. The concierge, on the other hand, is immobile, she is the purity that never changes, she wants nothing more than love for this man who doesn’t look at her, she’s just an employee of the high school where he teaches. There’s a relationship between time and eternity, something that passes, life, the movement of the writer , and something that stays the same, the concierge. We live in the disorder of life, and yet each of us has an unchanging, absolute idea of love, art and beauty.

L’événement NAVA 2026 TANTO POCO Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par