NAVA 2026 UN PAS DE CÔTÉ… ET L’AUTRE AUSSI Limoux

Limoux

NAVA 2026 UN PAS DE CÔTÉ… ET L’AUTRE AUSSI

22 Chemin de Saint-Andrieu Limoux Aude

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-01 21:30:00

fin : 2026-08-01

Date(s) :

2026-08-01

Un cabaret de Jean-Michel Ribes

Musique de Reinhardt Wagner, avec Quentin Baillot, Justine Garcia, Ema Haznadar, David Migeot, Marie-Christine Orry & Reinhardt Wagner au piano, assistant Olivier Brillet

Éloge du zigzag avec des auteurs dont la fantaisie et la verve iconoclaste bousculent nos certitudes Elle avait un si grand nez que pour l’embrasse sur les deux joues, il fallait passer par derrière . Cette observation de Tristan Bernard donne le ton de ce spectacle où Jean-Michel Ribes convoque des figures parfois oubliées qui ont su par le rire résister au sérieux cholestérol de l’imaginaire. Pied de nez à la tyrannie du bon goût, aux morales définitives, ce vent de folie libérateur joué et chanté se déploie comme une mosaïque où, de Queneau à Topor, de Vialatte à Jarry, d’Allais à Cavanna et Ribes lui-même, l’humour fuse sous le signe de l’insolite et de l’absurde.

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22 Chemin de Saint-Andrieu Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 85 26 a.guiraud@limoux.fr

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English :

A cabaret by Jean-Michel Ribes

Music by Reinhardt Wagner, with Quentin Baillot, Justine Garcia, Ema Haznadar, David Migeot, Marie-Christine Orry & Reinhardt Wagner on piano, assistant Olivier Brillet

In praise of the zigzag with authors whose fantasy and iconoclastic verve shake up our certainties She had such a big nose that to kiss her on both cheeks, you had to go through the back . Tristan Bernard?s observation sets the tone for this show, in which Jean-Michel Ribes summons up the sometimes forgotten figures who, through laughter, were able to resist the seriousness? cholesterol of the imagination. With a nod to the tyranny of good taste and definitive morals, this liberating wind of madness, acted and sung, unfolds like a mosaic in which, from Queneau to Topor, from Vialatte to Jarry, from Allais to Cavanna and Ribes himself, humor flows under the sign of the unusual and the absurd.

L’événement NAVA 2026 UN PAS DE CÔTÉ… ET L’AUTRE AUSSI Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par