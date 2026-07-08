NOCHES DE ANDALUCIA Narbonne
samedi 18 juillet 2026 · Narbonne
Informations pratiques
Narbonne
NOCHES DE ANDALUCIA
RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne Aude
Tarif : 26 – 26 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-18 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-18
Date(s) :
2026-07-18
Laissez-vous transporter au cœur de l’Andalousie avec ce spectacle flamenco vibrant réunissant chant, danse et musique, sous la direction artistique de José Manrubia.
Prolongez votre soirée par un spectacle grandiose Son & Lumière et la visite de l’abbaye Inclus dans votre billet d’entrée.
.
RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Let yourself be transported to the heart of Andalusia with this vibrant flamenco show featuring song, dance, and music, under the artistic direction of José Manrubia.
Extend your evening with a spectacular sound-and-light show and a tour of the abbey—included with your admission ticket.
L’événement NOCHES DE ANDALUCIA Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par
À voir aussi à Narbonne (Aude)
- ELIZIK LES NÉGRESSES VERTES Narbonne 8 juillet 2026
- ELIZIK JÉRÉMY FREROT Narbonne 9 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL MA VIGNE EN MUSIQUE LA NUIT DU JAZZ Narbonne 10 juillet 2026
- ELIZIK YVAN CASSAR & ANNE SILA Chemin de la Falaise Narbonne 10 juillet 2026
- ELIZIK SANDRALINE Chemin de la Falaise Narbonne 11 juillet 2026