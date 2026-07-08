UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Narbonne

NOCHES DE ANDALUCIA Narbonne

samedi 18 juillet 2026 · Narbonne

NOCHES DE ANDALUCIA Narbonne

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 18 juillet 2026
Fin
samedi 18 juillet 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Adresse
RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide
Ville
11100 Narbonne
Département
Aude
Tarif
26 26 Tarif de base plein tarif

Narbonne

NOCHES DE ANDALUCIA

RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne Aude

Tarif : 26 – 26 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-18 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-18

Date(s) :
2026-07-18

Laissez-vous transporter au cœur de l’Andalousie avec ce spectacle flamenco vibrant réunissant chant, danse et musique, sous la direction artistique de José Manrubia.
Prolongez votre soirée par un spectacle grandiose Son & Lumière et la visite de l’abbaye Inclus dans votre billet d’entrée.
  .

RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Let yourself be transported to the heart of Andalusia with this vibrant flamenco show featuring song, dance, and music, under the artistic direction of José Manrubia.
Extend your evening with a spectacular sound-and-light show and a tour of the abbey—included with your admission ticket.

L’événement NOCHES DE ANDALUCIA Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par

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