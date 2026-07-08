Informations pratiques

Narbonne

NOCHES DE ANDALUCIA

RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne Aude

Tarif : 26 – 26 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-18 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-18

Date(s) :

2026-07-18

Laissez-vous transporter au cœur de l’Andalousie avec ce spectacle flamenco vibrant réunissant chant, danse et musique, sous la direction artistique de José Manrubia.

Prolongez votre soirée par un spectacle grandiose Son & Lumière et la visite de l’abbaye Inclus dans votre billet d’entrée.

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RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Let yourself be transported to the heart of Andalusia with this vibrant flamenco show featuring song, dance, and music, under the artistic direction of José Manrubia.

Extend your evening with a spectacular sound-and-light show and a tour of the abbey—included with your admission ticket.

L’événement NOCHES DE ANDALUCIA Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par