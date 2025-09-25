Nohant Festival Chopin Nohant-Vic
Nohant Festival Chopin Nohant-Vic samedi 6 juin 2026.
Nohant Festival Chopin
Bergerie auditorium Frédéric Chopin Fondation Pleyel Nohant-Vic Indre
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06
fin : 2026-07-22
Date(s) :
2026-06-06
Cet été, les plus grands artistes vous donnent rendez-vous au cœur du Domaine de George Sand (Centre des monuments nationaux) pour la 60ème édition du Nohant Festival Chopin.
Grand rendez-vous musical et littéraire au cœur du Berry, la 60e édition du Nohant Festival Chopin se déroulera du 6 juin au 22 juillet 2026 au Domaine de George Sand (Centre des monuments nationaux).
Vous aussi, venez vous plonger dans l’atmosphère unique du Nohant Festival Chopin, un rendez-vous incontournable de la vie artistique depuis 1966. Programmation à venir en mars 2026. .
Bergerie auditorium Frédéric Chopin Fondation Pleyel Nohant-Vic 36400 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 48 46 40 reservation.nohant@hotmail.com
English :
This summer, the greatest artists meet in the heart of the Domaine de George Sand (Centre des monuments nationaux) for the 60th edition of the Nohant Festival Chopin.
German :
Diesen Sommer treffen sich die größten Künstler im Herzen der Domaine de George Sand (Centre des monuments nationaux) zur 60. Ausgabe des Nohant Festival Chopin.
Italiano :
Quest’estate, i più grandi artisti arrivano nel cuore della tenuta di George Sand (Centre des monuments nationaux) per il 60° Nohant Festival Chopin.
Espanol :
Este verano, los más grandes artistas acuden al corazón de la finca George Sand (Centre des monuments nationaux) con motivo del 60º Festival Nohant Chopin.
L’événement Nohant Festival Chopin Nohant-Vic a été mis à jour le 2025-11-04 par OT Pays de George Sand