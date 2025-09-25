Nohant Festival Chopin Nohant-Vic

Nohant Festival Chopin

Début : 2026-06-06

fin : 2026-07-22

2026-06-06

Cet été, les plus grands artistes vous donnent rendez-vous au cœur du Domaine de George Sand (Centre des monuments nationaux) pour la 60ème édition du Nohant Festival Chopin.

Grand rendez-vous musical et littéraire au cœur du Berry, la 60e édition du Nohant Festival Chopin se déroulera du 6 juin au 22 juillet 2026 au Domaine de George Sand (Centre des monuments nationaux).

Vous aussi, venez vous plonger dans l’atmosphère unique du Nohant Festival Chopin, un rendez-vous incontournable de la vie artistique depuis 1966. Programmation à venir en mars 2026. .

Bergerie auditorium Frédéric Chopin Fondation Pleyel Nohant-Vic 36400 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 48 46 40 reservation.nohant@hotmail.com

English :

This summer, the greatest artists meet in the heart of the Domaine de George Sand (Centre des monuments nationaux) for the 60th edition of the Nohant Festival Chopin.

German :

Diesen Sommer treffen sich die größten Künstler im Herzen der Domaine de George Sand (Centre des monuments nationaux) zur 60. Ausgabe des Nohant Festival Chopin.

Italiano :

Quest’estate, i più grandi artisti arrivano nel cuore della tenuta di George Sand (Centre des monuments nationaux) per il 60° Nohant Festival Chopin.

Espanol :

Este verano, los más grandes artistas acuden al corazón de la finca George Sand (Centre des monuments nationaux) con motivo del 60º Festival Nohant Chopin.

