NORA HAMZAWI – PALAIS DES CONGRES TOURS – FRANCOIS 1ER Tours
JEAN-PHILIPPE BOUCHARD PRÉSENTE : NORA HAMZAWIQuand tes deux dernières recherches Google sont « temps parcours bombe atomique » et « méthode pour rajeunir sans effort » ça parait clair qu’il y a un rapport au monde pas sain. Nora Hamzawi revient sur scène au plus près de son intimité, utilisant son couple comme sas de décompression au chaos extérieur
PALAIS DES CONGRES TOURS – FRANCOIS 1ER 26 BOULEVARD HEURTELOUP 37000 Tours 37