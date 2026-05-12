Tours

Retour Printanier

17 Place Michelet Tours Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-06-05 20:30:00

fin : 2026-06-05 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-05

Concert au profit de l’association Teo-Touraine pour opérer les enfants d’Afrique.

Concert au profit de l’association Teo-Touraine pour opérer les enfants d’Afrique. .

17 Place Michelet Tours 37000 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire maitrise.cathedraledetours@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Concert in aid of the Teo-Touraine association to operate on children in Africa.

L’événement Retour Printanier Tours a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par Tours Val de Loire Tourisme