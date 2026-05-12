Retour Printanier Tours
Retour Printanier Tours vendredi 5 juin 2026.
Tours
Retour Printanier
17 Place Michelet Tours Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-06-05 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-05 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-05
Concert au profit de l’association Teo-Touraine pour opérer les enfants d’Afrique.
Concert au profit de l’association Teo-Touraine pour opérer les enfants d’Afrique. .
17 Place Michelet Tours 37000 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire maitrise.cathedraledetours@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Concert in aid of the Teo-Touraine association to operate on children in Africa.
L’événement Retour Printanier Tours a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par Tours Val de Loire Tourisme
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