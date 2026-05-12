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Retour Printanier Tours

Retour Printanier Tours

Retour Printanier Tours vendredi 5 juin 2026.

Adresse : 17 Place Michelet

Ville : 37000 Tours

Département : Indre-et-Loire

Début : vendredi 5 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 6 juin 2026

Heure de début : 20:30:00

Tarif :

Tours

Retour Printanier

17 Place Michelet Tours Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-06-05 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-05 22:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-05

Concert au profit de l’association Teo-Touraine pour opérer les enfants d’Afrique.
Concert au profit de l’association Teo-Touraine pour opérer les enfants d’Afrique.   .

17 Place Michelet Tours 37000 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire   maitrise.cathedraledetours@gmail.com

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English :

Concert in aid of the Teo-Touraine association to operate on children in Africa.

L’événement Retour Printanier Tours a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par Tours Val de Loire Tourisme

À voir aussi à Tours (Indre-et-Loire)