NOUVELLES PISTES CYCLABLES AU SUD : QUELLE CHANCE !, LA ROCHELLE 17000 QUAI LOUIS PRUNIER, La Rochelle
NOUVELLES PISTES CYCLABLES AU SUD : QUELLE CHANCE !, LA ROCHELLE 17000 QUAI LOUIS PRUNIER, La Rochelle mercredi 6 mai 2026.
NOUVELLES PISTES CYCLABLES AU SUD : QUELLE CHANCE ! Mercredi 6 mai, 09h30 LA ROCHELLE 17000 QUAI LOUIS PRUNIER Charente-Maritime
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-06T09:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-06T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-06T09:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-06T17:00:00+02:00
Boucle de 44 km, passant par les marais de Tasdon, avenue Simone Veil, Aytré, La Jarne, Salles-sur-Mer, la nouvelle piste cyclable rejoignant La Ragotterie, Châtelaillon, Les Boucholeurs et Port Punay.
Intervention d’une ostréicultrice Laurence GATE sur l’entreprenariat au féminin et son parcours atypique.
Dégustation d’huitres offerte par l’AVF LA ROCHELLE et pique-nique.
Retour tranquille à La Rochelle en sillonnant le bord de mer
LA ROCHELLE 17000 QUAI LOUIS PRUNIER QUAI LOUIS PRUNIER La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « email », « value »: « accueil.avflarochelle@gmail.com »}]
BOUCLE A VELO DE 44 KM LA ROCHELLE/LES BOUCHOLEURS
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- Conférence Regards sur la Bretagne de Pierre Loti Autour de pêcheur d’Islande Muséum d’Histoire Naturelle (Bibliothèque) La Rochelle 15 avril 2026
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- THIERRY MARQUET COMEDIE LA ROCHELLE La Rochelle 17 avril 2026
- NOEMIE BOUSQUAINAUD COMEDIE LA ROCHELLE La Rochelle 18 avril 2026