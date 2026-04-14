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NOUVELLES PISTES CYCLABLES AU SUD : QUELLE CHANCE !, LA ROCHELLE 17000 QUAI LOUIS PRUNIER, La Rochelle

NOUVELLES PISTES CYCLABLES AU SUD : QUELLE CHANCE !, LA ROCHELLE 17000 QUAI LOUIS PRUNIER, La Rochelle

NOUVELLES PISTES CYCLABLES AU SUD : QUELLE CHANCE !, LA ROCHELLE 17000 QUAI LOUIS PRUNIER, La Rochelle mercredi 6 mai 2026.

Lieu : LA ROCHELLE 17000 QUAI LOUIS PRUNIER

Adresse : QUAI LOUIS PRUNIER

Ville : 17000 La Rochelle

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : mercredi 6 mai 2026

Fin : mercredi 6 mai 2026

NOUVELLES PISTES CYCLABLES AU SUD : QUELLE CHANCE ! Mercredi 6 mai, 09h30 LA ROCHELLE 17000 QUAI LOUIS PRUNIER Charente-Maritime

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-06T09:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-06T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-06T09:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-06T17:00:00+02:00

Boucle de 44 km, passant par les marais de Tasdon, avenue Simone Veil, Aytré, La Jarne, Salles-sur-Mer, la nouvelle piste cyclable rejoignant La Ragotterie, Châtelaillon, Les Boucholeurs et Port Punay.
Intervention d’une ostréicultrice Laurence GATE sur l’entreprenariat au féminin et son parcours atypique.
Dégustation d’huitres offerte par l’AVF LA ROCHELLE et pique-nique.
Retour tranquille à La Rochelle en sillonnant le bord de mer

LA ROCHELLE 17000 QUAI LOUIS PRUNIER QUAI LOUIS PRUNIER La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « email », « value »: « accueil.avflarochelle@gmail.com »}]
BOUCLE A VELO DE 44 KM LA ROCHELLE/LES BOUCHOLEURS

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