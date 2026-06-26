NOVILLADA SANS PICADOR DU VENDREDI 14 AOÛT FERIA DE BÉZIERS 2026 Béziers
NOVILLADA SANS PICADOR DU VENDREDI 14 AOÛT FERIA DE BÉZIERS 2026 Béziers vendredi 14 août 2026.
Béziers
NOVILLADA SANS PICADOR DU VENDREDI 14 AOÛT FERIA DE BÉZIERS 2026
avenue Emile Claparède Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 19 – 19 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14
fin : 2026-08-14
Date(s) :
2026-08-14
Retrouvez les jeunes espoirs du monde taurin avec 6 erales de R. Durand pour les élèves de l’école taurine de Béziers.
Retrouvez les jeunes espoirs du monde taurin avec 6 erales de R. Durand pour les élèves de l’école taurine de Béziers.
Réservation conseillée. .
avenue Emile Claparède Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 76 13 45
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : NOVILLADA SANS PICADOR DU VENDREDI 14 AOÛT FERIA DE BÉZIERS 2026
Come see the rising stars of the bullfighting world, featuring six erales from R. Durand for the students of the Béziers Bullfighting School.
L’événement NOVILLADA SANS PICADOR DU VENDREDI 14 AOÛT FERIA DE BÉZIERS 2026 Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 ADT34
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