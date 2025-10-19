One night of Queen the Wembley Show Déols

One night of Queen The Wembley show Quee comme vous ne l’avez jamais vu… ! Gary Mullen à la tête de son nouveau One night of Queen.

Le plus grand tribute de Queen au Monde, revient en France après une tournée Américaine triomphale avec son spectacle hors-normes The Wembley Show !

Et oui !! Ce n’est rien de moins que le concert mythique de Wembley 1986 qui arrive chez vous ! Imaginez des moyens techniques gigantesques, une scénographie exacte, des light shows, un podium central, des tenues grandioses et cette voix unique d’un Freddy charismatique maître de cérémonie d’un spectacle tout à la démesure de cet immense groupe, pour nous retrouver tous ensemble comme à Wembley. Gary Mullen est Freddie Mercury avec tant d’intensité que les membres du groupe originels eux-mêmes l’ont salué comme le digne héritier de leur chanteur iconique. Rappelez-vous ! le concert débuta par l’apparition de Freddie, drapé dans sa cape d’hermine et coiffé de sa couronne iconique, entonnant God Save the Queen devant 70 000 spectateurs ! 34 .

English :

One night of Queen The Wembley show Quee like you’ve never seen it before! Gary Mullen at the helm of his new One Night of Queen.

The world’s biggest Queen tribute returns to France after a triumphant American tour with his extraordinary show: The Wembley Show!

German :

One night of Queen Die Wembley-Show Quee, wie Sie sie noch nie gesehen haben? Gary Mullen führt durch seine neue One Night of Queen.

Der weltweit größte Queen-Tribute kehrt nach einer triumphalen US-Tour mit seiner außergewöhnlichen Show nach Frankreich zurück: The Wembley Show!

Italiano :

One night of Queen Lo spettacolo di Wembley Quee come non l’avete mai visto prima! Gary Mullen alla guida del suo nuovo One Night of Queen.

Il più grande tributo ai Queen del mondo torna in Francia dopo un trionfale tour americano con il suo straordinario spettacolo: The Wembley Show !

Espanol :

One night of Queen El espectáculo de Wembley ¡Quee como nunca lo has visto! Gary Mullen a los mandos de su nuevo One Night of Queen.

El mayor tributo a Queen del mundo regresa a Francia tras una triunfal gira americana con su extraordinario espectáculo: ¡ The Wembley Show !

