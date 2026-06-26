Sète

ORCHESTRE NATIONAL MONTPELLIER OCCITANIE | DE BORBÓN SZYMANSKI RAVEL MASSENET TURINA

Avenue Victor Hugo Sète Hérault

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 35 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-01-17

fin : 2027-01-17

Date(s) :

2027-01-17

Cette soirée, placée sous la direction du chef Ramón Tebar, est l’occasion d’apprécier l’incroyable virtuosité de la violoniste Dorota Anderszewska.

Cette soirée, placée sous la direction du chef Ramón Tebar, est l’occasion d’apprécier l’incroyable virtuosité de la violoniste Dorota Anderszewska. La soirée se clôturera en beauté avec les soixante musiciens de l’orchestre interprétant, entre autres, le célèbre Tombeau de Couperin de Maurice Ravel et les Danzas fantásticas de Joaquín Turina.

En savoir plus www.tmsete.com .

Avenue Victor Hugo Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie

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English :

This evening’s concert, conducted by Ramón Tebar, offers an opportunity to appreciate the incredible virtuosity of violinist Dorota Anderszewska.

L’événement ORCHESTRE NATIONAL MONTPELLIER OCCITANIE | DE BORBÓN SZYMANSKI RAVEL MASSENET TURINA Sète a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 Office de Tourisme Archipel de Thau