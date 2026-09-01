Patrimoine en danger Départ Office de tourisme Avignon
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Départ Office de tourisme · Avignon
Informations pratiques
Avignon
Patrimoine en danger
Départ Office de tourisme 41 cours Jean Jaurès Avignon Vaucluse
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
D’églises qui ont survécu à la Révolution en hôtels particuliers, de canaux aux abords du palais des Papes, ce parcours dessiné vous emmène à travers les rues de l’intra-muros découvrir les édifices restaurés et aborder le thème du patrimoine en danger.
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Départ Office de tourisme 41 cours Jean Jaurès Avignon 84000 Vaucluse Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 32 74 32 74 officetourisme@avignon-tourisme.com
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English :
From churches that survived the Revolution and were converted into private mansions to the canals near the Palace of the Popes, this tour takes youwill take you through the streets of the historic center to discover the restored buildings and explore the topic of endangered heritage.
L’événement Patrimoine en danger Avignon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par Office de Tourisme Avignon Tourisme
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