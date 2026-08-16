Informations pratiques

Canet-en-Roussillon

PETER PAN OU L’ENFANT QUI NE VOULAIT PAS GRANDIR

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 15.5 – 15.5 – 15.5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-12-05 20:30:00

fin : 2026-12-05 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-12-05 2026-12-06

Produite par Les Amis de l’Esparrou et mise en scène par Camille Viel avec une vingtaine d’artistes sur scène, cette comédie musicale pour petits et grands, vous ramène en enfance et promet de vous embarquer dans un merveilleux monde rempli de rêves.

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3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Produced by Les Amis de l’Esparrou and directed by Camille Viel, with about twenty performers on stage, this musical comedy for young and old alike takes you back to your childhood and promises to transport you to a wonderful world full of dreams.

L’événement PETER PAN OU L’ENFANT QUI NE VOULAIT PAS GRANDIR Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par MAIRIE CANET