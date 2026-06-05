Portes ouvertes au Domaine Arnaud Houx Restigné
Portes ouvertes au Domaine Arnaud Houx Restigné samedi 27 juin 2026.
Restigné
Portes ouvertes au Domaine Arnaud Houx
21 Les Clos Barbins Restigné Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-27 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-28 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-27
27 et 28 juin s, ́ ́ ́ !
27 et 28 juin s, ́ ́ ́ !
́ ‘ , , ́ , .
21 Les Clos Barbins Restigné 37140 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 32 76 60 19 arnaud.houx@yahoo.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and spend a convivial moment, discover our estate, the wines and creations of our winemaker and artisan friends, visit our cellar and taste our new vintages.
Dinner at the winery by reservation on Saturday evening.
Food on the go
L’événement Portes ouvertes au Domaine Arnaud Houx Restigné a été mis à jour le 2026-05-29 par OFFICE DE TOURISME TOURAINE NATURE
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