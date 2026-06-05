Restigné

Portes ouvertes au Domaine Arnaud Houx

21 Les Clos Barbins Restigné Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-27 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-28 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-27

27 et 28 juin s, ́ ́ ́ !

27 et 28 juin s, ́ ́ ́ !

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21 Les Clos Barbins Restigné 37140 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 32 76 60 19 arnaud.houx@yahoo.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and spend a convivial moment, discover our estate, the wines and creations of our winemaker and artisan friends, visit our cellar and taste our new vintages.

Dinner at the winery by reservation on Saturday evening.

Food on the go

L’événement Portes ouvertes au Domaine Arnaud Houx Restigné a été mis à jour le 2026-05-29 par OFFICE DE TOURISME TOURAINE NATURE