POURQUOI L’HISTOIRE INDUSTRIELLE DE L’OCCITANIE EST-ELLE SOUS ESTIMÉE ? & LA FRICHE INDUSTRIELLE DE MAZÈRE-SUR-SALAT EN HAUTE-GARONNE CONFÉRENCES GARAE Carcassonne

Informations pratiques

Carcassonne

POURQUOI L’HISTOIRE INDUSTRIELLE DE L’OCCITANIE EST-ELLE SOUS ESTIMÉE ? & LA FRICHE INDUSTRIELLE DE MAZÈRE-SUR-SALAT EN HAUTE-GARONNE CONFÉRENCES GARAE

53 Rue de Verdun Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-17 18:30:00

fin : 2026-09-17

Date(s) :

2026-09-17

– 1ère conférence à 18h00 L’histoire des territoires de Languedoc méditerranéen et du Pays catalan français est extrêmement riche en matière de systèmes productifs dans la longue durée, dans des domaines divers relevant de l’industrie textile, métallurgique, chimique, agroalimentaire etc.

Nicolas Marty est professeur d’histoire économique contemporaine à l’Université de Perpignan et à l’UMR 5136 Framespa (CNRS, Université de Toulouse 2). Membre de l’Institut Català de recerca en Patrimoni Cultural (ICRPC), rédacteur en chef d’Entreprises & histoire.

– Auberge espagnole à 19h30

– 2ème conférence à 20h30 Héritier d’une activité papetière depuis le XVIIe siècle, le village de Mazères-sur-Salat, en Haute-Garonne a été marqué par le développement des établissements L. Lacroix fils (1874-2002), mondialement connus pour la marque Riz La+ .

Cette société a permis de dynamiser le territoire commingeois, en participant à son économie locale, en favorisant l’emploi des locaux et en instaurant des avantages sociaux en leur faveur…

Dès lors, que faire de cette friche industrielle ? Comment proposer des projets en adéquation avec les enjeux actuels, sans pour autant oublier ce qui a construit l’identité du village ?

C’est à partir d’une méthodologie historique, qu’Andréa Calestroupat retracera l’impact de l’entreprise Lacroix à Mazères-sur-Salat, lors de cette conférence. Sera également abordée, dans un second temps, la question de la réappropriation de la friche industrielle par la municipalité.

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53 Rue de Verdun Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 71 29 69 garae.hesiode@wanadoo.fr

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English :

– First lecture at 6:00 p.m.: The history of the Mediterranean Languedoc region and the French Catalan region is exceptionally rich in terms of long-term production systems across a variety of sectors, including the textile, metallurgy, chemicals, agri-food, and more.

Nicolas Marty is a professor of contemporary economic history at the University of Perpignan and at UMR 5136 Framespa (CNRS, University of Toulouse 2). He is a member of the Catalan Institute for Research in Cultural Heritage (ICRPC) and editor-in-chief of *Entreprises & histoire*.

– Potluck dinner at 7:30 p.m.

– 2nd lecture at 8:30 p.m.: Heir to a paper-making tradition dating back to the 17th century, the village of Mazères-sur-Salat, in Haute-Garonne, was shaped by the growth of the L. Lacroix Fils companies (1874–2002), known worldwide for the “Riz La+” brand.

This company helped revitalize the Comminges region by contributing to the local economy, promoting employment for local residents, and establishing social benefits for them…

So, what should be done with this industrial wasteland? How can we propose projects that address current challenges without forgetting what has shaped the village’s identity?

Drawing on a historical approach, Andrea Calestroupat will trace the impact of the Lacroix company in Mazères-sur-Salat during this lecture. The conference will also address, in a second part, the issue of the municipality’s reclaiming of the industrial brownfield site.

L’événement POURQUOI L’HISTOIRE INDUSTRIELLE DE L’OCCITANIE EST-ELLE SOUS ESTIMÉE ? & LA FRICHE INDUSTRIELLE DE MAZÈRE-SUR-SALAT EN HAUTE-GARONNE CONFÉRENCES GARAE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par