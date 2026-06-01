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PRÉSENTATION DU JEU 11:35 PAR SON CRÉATEUR Pézenas

PRÉSENTATION DU JEU 11:35 PAR SON CRÉATEUR Pézenas mercredi 24 juin 2026.

Adresse : 4 Place Frédéric Mistral

Ville : 34120 Pézenas

Département : Hérault

Début : mercredi 24 juin 2026

Fin : mercredi 24 juin 2026

Tarif :

Pézenas

PRÉSENTATION DU JEU 11:35 PAR SON CRÉATEUR

4 Place Frédéric Mistral Pézenas Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-24
fin : 2026-06-24

Date(s) :
2026-06-24

TEMPS JEUX

Venez découvrir le jeux de société 11:35 par l’éditeur @syoraedition
Son créateur sera présent pour vous initier à ce nouveau jeu !
‍ Pour adultes et enfants dès 8 ans
Renseignements au 04.67.98.92.98
  .

4 Place Frédéric Mistral Pézenas 34120 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 98 92 98  mediatheque@agglohm.net

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

GAME TIME

Come discover the board game 11:35 by the publisher @syoraedition
Its creator will be there to introduce you to this new game!
? For adults and children ages 8 and up
For more information, call 04.67.98.92.98

L’événement PRÉSENTATION DU JEU 11:35 PAR SON CRÉATEUR Pézenas a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par 34 ADT34

À voir aussi à Pézenas (Hérault)