Pézenas

PRÉSENTATION DU JEU 11:35 PAR SON CRÉATEUR

4 Place Frédéric Mistral Pézenas Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-24

fin : 2026-06-24

Date(s) :

2026-06-24

TEMPS JEUX

Venez découvrir le jeux de société 11:35 par l’éditeur @syoraedition

Son créateur sera présent pour vous initier à ce nouveau jeu !

‍ Pour adultes et enfants dès 8 ans

Renseignements au 04.67.98.92.98

.

4 Place Frédéric Mistral Pézenas 34120 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 98 92 98 mediatheque@agglohm.net

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

GAME TIME

Come discover the board game 11:35 by the publisher @syoraedition

Its creator will be there to introduce you to this new game!

? For adults and children ages 8 and up

For more information, call 04.67.98.92.98

L’événement PRÉSENTATION DU JEU 11:35 PAR SON CRÉATEUR Pézenas a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par 34 ADT34