PRÉSENTATION DU JEU 11:35 PAR SON CRÉATEUR Pézenas
PRÉSENTATION DU JEU 11:35 PAR SON CRÉATEUR Pézenas mercredi 24 juin 2026.
Pézenas
PRÉSENTATION DU JEU 11:35 PAR SON CRÉATEUR
4 Place Frédéric Mistral Pézenas Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-24
fin : 2026-06-24
Date(s) :
2026-06-24
TEMPS JEUX
Venez découvrir le jeux de société 11:35 par l’éditeur @syoraedition
Son créateur sera présent pour vous initier à ce nouveau jeu !
Pour adultes et enfants dès 8 ans
Renseignements au 04.67.98.92.98
.
4 Place Frédéric Mistral Pézenas 34120 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 98 92 98 mediatheque@agglohm.net
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
GAME TIME
Come discover the board game 11:35 by the publisher @syoraedition
Its creator will be there to introduce you to this new game!
? For adults and children ages 8 and up
For more information, call 04.67.98.92.98
L’événement PRÉSENTATION DU JEU 11:35 PAR SON CRÉATEUR Pézenas a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par 34 ADT34
À voir aussi à Pézenas (Hérault)
- LES SAMEDIS DE LA PHILARMONIE L’OISEAU DE FEU Pézenas 20 juin 2026
- CONCERT BAROQUE CLAVECIN Pézenas 20 juin 2026
- CONCERT FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE PÉZENAS ENCHANTÉE Pézenas 21 juin 2026
- CONCERT 3 TIMBRES Pézenas 21 juin 2026
- CINÉ-CONFÉRENCE OKTAN, L’AVENTURE POLAIRE PÉZENAS Pézenas 26 juin 2026