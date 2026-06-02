Château-Salins

Projection Château-Salins Compostelle

2 rue Poincaré Château-Salins Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

6

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-07-17 15:00:00

fin : 2026-07-19 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-17 2026-07-19 2026-07-21

Fred et Adam, un adolescent en rupture, ne se connaissent pas. Pourtant, grâce à une association, ils se lancent ensemble sur le chemin de Saint-Jacques-de-Compostelle.

Elle cherche à apaiser son passé, il tente de canaliser sa colère et son sentiment d’abandon.

Au fil des kilomètres, entre tensions, rencontres et instants suspendus, un lien fragile se crée.

Face aux épreuves du chemin, chacun découvre en lui une force insoupçonnée.

Inspiré d’une histoire vraie.Tout public

6 .

2 rue Poincaré Château-Salins 57170 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 05 10 52 mairie@chateau-salins.fr

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English :

Fred and Adam, a troubled teenager, don’t know each other. However, thanks to an association, they are setting off together on the road to Santiago de Compostela.

She is trying to heal her past, he is trying to channel his anger and feelings of abandonment.

Over the miles, between tensions, encounters and suspended moments, a fragile bond is forged.

Faced with the trials of the road, each of them discovers an unsuspected strength within themselves.

Inspired by a true story.

L’événement Projection Château-Salins Compostelle Château-Salins a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS