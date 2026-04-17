Projection du film Sauvage Prayssac
Projection du film Sauvage Prayssac vendredi 17 avril 2026.
Prayssac
Projection du film Sauvage
Place Dutours Prayssac Lot
Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-17 20:30:00
fin : 2026-04-17
Date(s) :
2026-04-17
En présence du réalisateur Camille Ponsin et organisé par Gindou cinéma.
En présence du réalisateur Camille Ponsin et organisé par Gindou cinéma.
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Place Dutours Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
In the presence of director Camille Ponsin and organized by Gindou cinéma.
L’événement Projection du film Sauvage Prayssac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-11 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot
À voir aussi à Prayssac (Lot)
- Conférence à Prayssac: Paysages du Lot, identités, diversités et évolutions Prayssac 18 avril 2026
- Show de catch Goden Hell Prayssac 18 avril 2026
- Quatre chorales en concert Prayssac 19 avril 2026
- Thé Dansant Prayssac 21 avril 2026
- Unipop au cinéma Louis Malle: « L’énigme Velásquez » Prayssac 23 avril 2026