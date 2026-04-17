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Projection du film Sauvage Prayssac

Projection du film Sauvage Prayssac

Projection du film Sauvage Prayssac vendredi 17 avril 2026.

Adresse : Place Dutours

Ville : 46220 Prayssac

Département : Lot

Début : vendredi 17 avril 2026

Fin : vendredi 17 avril 2026

Heure de début : 20:30:00

Tarif : 6 6 Tarif réduit

Prayssac

Projection du film Sauvage

Place Dutours Prayssac Lot

Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-17 20:30:00
fin : 2026-04-17

Date(s) :
2026-04-17

En présence du réalisateur Camille Ponsin et organisé par Gindou cinéma.

En présence du réalisateur Camille Ponsin et organisé par Gindou cinéma.

  .

Place Dutours Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

In the presence of director Camille Ponsin and organized by Gindou cinéma.

L’événement Projection du film Sauvage Prayssac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-11 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot

À voir aussi à Prayssac (Lot)