Prayssac

Projection du film Sauvage

Place Dutours Prayssac Lot

Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-17 20:30:00

fin : 2026-04-17

Date(s) :

2026-04-17

En présence du réalisateur Camille Ponsin et organisé par Gindou cinéma.

En présence du réalisateur Camille Ponsin et organisé par Gindou cinéma.

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Place Dutours Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

In the presence of director Camille Ponsin and organized by Gindou cinéma.

L’événement Projection du film Sauvage Prayssac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-11 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot