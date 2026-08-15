Informations pratiques

Châteauroux

Projection Kill Bill vol. 1 et vol. 2 The whole bloody affair

4 Rue Albert 1er Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-09-19 20:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Dans le cadre du Festival Play it again, l’Apollo vous propose une projection des films Kill Bill vol. 1 et vol. 2 .

De Quentin Tarantino

États-Unis, 2002-2003,

4h35 entracte compris, VOSTF

Au cours d’une cérémonie de mariage, un commando fait irruption dans la chapelle et tire sur les convives. Laissée pour morte, la mariée enceinte retrouve ses esprits après un coma de quatre ans. Elle n’a plus qu’une seule idée en tête venger la mort de ses proches. .

4 Rue Albert 1er Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 60 18 34

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As part of the Play It Again Festival, the Apollo is screening the films Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2.

L’événement Projection Kill Bill vol. 1 et vol. 2 The whole bloody affair Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2026-08-13 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme