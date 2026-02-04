PROMENADE BOTANIQUE LES ARBRES ONT UNE HISTOIRE… VENDREDI 14 AOUT 2026 10H Bédarieux
PROMENADE BOTANIQUE LES ARBRES ONT UNE HISTOIRE… VENDREDI 14 AOUT 2026 10H Bédarieux vendredi 14 août 2026.
Bédarieux
PROMENADE BOTANIQUE LES ARBRES ONT UNE HISTOIRE… VENDREDI 14 AOUT 2026 10H
Bédarieux Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14
fin : 2026-08-14
Date(s) :
2026-08-14
Sortie nature Les Arbres ont une histoire…
Vendredi 24 juillet 2026 à 10H
RDV 10H à l’entrée du parc Pierre Rabhi
Sortie proposée par Guy Chauvet, de l’association botanique et mycologique de l’Hérault et des Hauts Cantons
Gratuit et ouvert à tous
Sortie nature Les Arbres ont une histoire…
Vendredi 24 juillet 2026 à 10H
RDV 10H à l’entrée du parc Pierre Rabhi
Sortie proposée par Guy Chauvet, de l’association botanique et mycologique de l’Hérault et des Hauts Cantons
Gratuit et ouvert à tous .
Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 08 79
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : PROMENADE BOTANIQUE LES ARBRES ONT UNE HISTOIRE… VENDREDI 14 AOUT 2026 10H
Nature outing: Trees have a story…
Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10am
RDV 10H at the entrance to the Pierre Rabhi Park
Suggested by Guy Chauvet, from the botanical and mycological association of Hérault and the Hauts Cantons
Free and open to all
L’événement PROMENADE BOTANIQUE LES ARBRES ONT UNE HISTOIRE… VENDREDI 14 AOUT 2026 10H Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-25 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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