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Quizz musical La Ferté-Bernard

Quizz musical La Ferté-Bernard vendredi 12 juin 2026.

Adresse : Espace Artémis Av Général de Gaulle

Ville : 72400 La Ferté-Bernard

Département : Sarthe

Début : vendredi 12 juin 2026

Fin : vendredi 12 juin 2026

Heure de début : 20:30:00

Tarif :

La Ferté-Bernard

Quizz musical

Espace Artémis Av Général de Gaulle La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-12 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-12

Date(s) :
2026-06-12

PRÊTS À TESTER VOS CONNAISSANCES ? Le rendez-vous incontournable arrive à La Ferté-Bernard pour sa dernière soirée de la saison ! Entre amis, en famille ou entre collègues, viens passer une soirée fun, festive et pleine de bonne humeur.
Entrée gratuite sur inscription Ambiance musicale, défis, surprises et convivialité garantis !
Inscriptions & renseignements centpourcententloisirs@gmail.com 06.79.18.06.19 Rejoins-nous pour une soirée 100% LOISIRS.   .

Espace Artémis Av Général de Gaulle La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 79 18 06 19 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Quizz musical La Ferté-Bernard a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OT La Ferté-Bernard en Perche Emeraude

À voir aussi à La Ferté-Bernard (Sarthe)