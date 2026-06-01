Quizz musical La Ferté-Bernard
Quizz musical La Ferté-Bernard vendredi 12 juin 2026.
La Ferté-Bernard
Quizz musical
Espace Artémis Av Général de Gaulle La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-12 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-12
Date(s) :
2026-06-12
PRÊTS À TESTER VOS CONNAISSANCES ? Le rendez-vous incontournable arrive à La Ferté-Bernard pour sa dernière soirée de la saison ! Entre amis, en famille ou entre collègues, viens passer une soirée fun, festive et pleine de bonne humeur.
Entrée gratuite sur inscription Ambiance musicale, défis, surprises et convivialité garantis !
Inscriptions & renseignements centpourcententloisirs@gmail.com 06.79.18.06.19 Rejoins-nous pour une soirée 100% LOISIRS. .
Espace Artémis Av Général de Gaulle La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 79 18 06 19
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Quizz musical La Ferté-Bernard a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OT La Ferté-Bernard en Perche Emeraude
À voir aussi à La Ferté-Bernard (Sarthe)
- Dictée collective La Ferté-Bernard 10 juin 2026
- AFTERWORK RBO La Ferté-Bernard 11 juin 2026
- Féria V&B 2026 La Ferté-Bernard 12 juin 2026
- Soirée Mousse La Ferté-Bernard 12 juin 2026
- Ouverture du week-end de la biodiversité La Ferté-Bernard 13 juin 2026