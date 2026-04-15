Rando 1/2 journée, Le Millepattes, Servon
Rando 1/2 journée, Le Millepattes, Servon jeudi 16 avril 2026.
Rando 1/2 journée Jeudi 16 avril, 08h30 Le Millepattes France métropolitaine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-16T08:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-16T13:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-16T08:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-16T13:00:00+02:00
Stationnement : Parking Carrefour de Montgeron – Route Forestière de Chalandray – Montgeron
Distance : 12,4 km – Dénivelé : 69 m
Responsables: Bruno 06 87 24 91 55 / Viviane 06 10 67 26 84
Découvrir le parcours sur SityTrail
Le Millepattes 15 rue de la Poste – 77170 Servon Servon 77170 France métropolitaine [{« link »: « https://www.sitytrail.com/fr/trails/2831349-montgeron–j-38-montgeron-la-pelousex-foret-de-senart/ »}]
Montgeron, la Pelouse, la forêt de Sénart
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