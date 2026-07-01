RELACHE #17 : FLOX + CULTURE DUB ALL STAR + LOW K, square Dom Bedos, Bordeaux

Informations pratiques

RELACHE #17 : FLOX + CULTURE DUB ALL STAR + LOW K Vendredi 14 août, 19h00 square Dom Bedos Gironde

SQUARE DOM BEDOS – 5€ ( Carte Jeune ou Adhérents Allez Les Filles ) / 5€ Adhérents minimas sociaux (RSA/ASS/AAH/ASPA/ASI/ATS) / 10€ Prévente / 15€ Sur Place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-08-14T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-14T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-08-14T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-14T23:59:00+02:00

RELACHE #17 – Vendredi 14 Août 2026

Lieu · SQUARE DOM BEDOS ( Rue Jacques d’Welles )

De 19H à 00H

5€ ( Carte Jeune – Adhérents Allez Les Filles – Adhérents minimas sociaux (RSA/ASS/AAH/ASPA/ASI/ATS)) / 10€ Prévente / 15€ Sur Place

Billetterie : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/allez-les-filles/evenements/relache-17-flox-uk-culture-dub-all-stars-uk-low-k-bdx-1

Au Programme :

FLOX (Dub Nu-Reggae – UK)

Depuis plus de deux décennies, FLOX façonne une identité musicale singulière, mêlant roots reggae, dub, électro et nu-soul. Britannico-français, cet artiste multi-instrumentaliste autoproduit a inventé un genre à part entière, quelque part entre reggae roots et électro, profondément imprégné de culture jamaïcaine — de Linton Kwesi Johnson aux Police, jusqu’au plus moderne Fat Freddy’s Drop. Fort de sept albums studio et d’innombrables concerts à travers l’Europe, FLOX s’est imposé comme une figure incontournable de la scène alternative, alliant chaleur analogique et précision digitale.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JszkE8OC9-M

https://floxnureggae.bandcamp.com/album/thing-in-itself

https://www.facebook.com/floxnureggae

https://www.instagram.com/flox_music?igsh=Mjg3MnlvNHI3ZmF6

CULTURE DUB ALL STARS (Dub – UK)

Depuis plus de vingt ans, Culture Dub s’évertue à faire découvrir au plus grand nombre le dub sous toutes ses formes. Culture Dub All Stars en est la concrétisation scénique ultime : un live d’1h30 qui repousse les limites du dub aux confins de la bass music et de l’électro, rassemblant sur scène des artistes clés de l’histoire du collectif. Tel un chef d’orchestre, AlexDub distille les riddims sur lesquels viennent se poser la voix suave de Bethsabée, le flow percutant d’El Fata, et le souffle mélodieux de Guru Pope au saxophone. Un show plein de vie, de couleurs et de positive vibes, où les frontières musicales tombent pour donner vie à quelque chose d’unique et d’inédit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89JmUwLE3Xw

https://culturedub.com/

https://www.facebook.com/culturedub/?locale=fr_FR

LOW K (Soundrising Drum & Bass -BDX)

Low-K est un DJ et producteur bordelais actif sur la scène Drum & Bass et Bass Music, reconnu pour ses sets immersifs mêlant atmosphères deep, mélodies aériennes et sonorités dub percutantes. Membre du collectif SoundRising et manager du label SoundRising Records, il s’impose comme une figure montante de la scène électronique indépendante en Nouvelle-Aquitaine grâce à son énergie communicative, son éclectisme et sa capacité à construire de véritables voyages sonores aussi efficaces en club qu’en festival.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axaEMOXBv4M&t=1468s

https://www.facebook.com/share/1DmkQpkVuk/?mibextid=wwXIfr

https://www.instagram.com/lowkdnb/

_____________________________________________________________

Buvette & Restauration sur place

Tram C/D · Arrêt Ste Croix

♻️ Gobelets réutilisables · Toilettes sèches · Tri sélectif

(cendriers de poche au stand Prévention)

Dispositif Angela · Safe space

⚠️ Contrôle des sacs · Alcool extérieur interdit

❌ Zéro tolérance envers tout propos ou comportement discriminatoire, sexiste ou harcelant.

www.relache.fr

square Dom Bedos Rue Jacques d’Welles, 33800 Bordeaux Bordeaux 33800 Bordeaux Sud Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/allez-les-filles/adhesions/adhesion-allez-les-filles-2026 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.relache.fr/ »}] [{« link »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/allez-les-filles/evenements/relache-17-flox-uk-culture-dub-all-stars-uk-low-k-bdx-1 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Underdog Records », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « FLOX In The Shaden#flox #reggae #animatedvideo #animation nnAnglo-French binational FLOX has been sowing his u201cNU REGGAE u201cseeds for years now in venues all around France, and a new genre has sprung up, somewhere between roots reggae and electro.Deeply influenced by the Jamaican Culture, from LKJ to The Police, to the more modern Fat Freddyu2019s Drop, Naaman, Biga Ranx…nnUnderdog Records latest releases : http://bit.ly/2pBGOxin–nFLOX new album JUNE 2022nu2022BANDCAMP : https://bfan.link/square-1nu2022STREAMING : https://bfan.link/square-1nnListen to Flox’s albums here :n- Taste of Grey (2017) : http://bit.ly/TasteOfGreyYTn- Homegrown (2015) : http://bit.ly/2iDBgkin- All Must Disappear (2012) : http://bit.ly/2iDaKaBn- In Dub (2011) : http://bit.ly/2iGZF8En- The Words (2009) : http://bit.ly/2iDnMVGn- Take My Time (2006) : http://bit.ly/2iGZABSnn–nFollow Flox :nFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/floxofficial/nInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/flox_music/…nWebsite : http://www.flox-music.comn–nFollow Undergod Records:nFacebook : https://goo.gl/6PTwwcnTwitter : https://goo.gl/esLBnfnWebsite : http://www.underdogrecords.fr/nPublishing / Licencing : maxime@underdogrecords.frn–nVideo by Buster Bone and Floxn--nBooking : samibooking@gmail.comn–nLyricsnnFrom me to you, itu2019s been time since you seem alight.nTo see through you, every single time you show a fight.nTalking through rust, how you meant to trust, donu2019t see any sign of a boss.nLife is just a gust, point to the dust, discussed (now),nnIf you canu2019t live in the shade, all you got to do is say, stuff about;nWhatu2019s up with your brother, do you think that life is proper,nBoast about your suffer and joy.nIf you canu2019t live in the shade, all you got to do is pray, stuff about;nPraying to the sinner, conscience is the father, elevate your inner winner.nnFrom me to you, itu2019s about time to see the lesson.nI see through you, luckily for me I was taught to listen.nIu2019ll lend you my bike, stage ride like, you decide when the time is right.nGrab on to the mike, say what you likeu2026nnCHORUSnnnWhatu2019s up with your brother? Do you think that life is proper?nBoast about your suffer, praying for the weather,nSave a caterpillar, enemies for dinner,nBrake a hand spinner, kiss instead of killer,nSprinkle on some glitter, get rid of the stinger,nMake small bigger, whatever the trigger,nAss on the printer, bermuda in the winter,nBelieve that youu2019re a singer, drink 8 pints of bitter,nTime is getting thinner, rimeu2019s getting slender,nSunshine through the door, more than asked for,nThe tan feel for sure, I never get bored,nIu2019ll wave to you abroad, I got my shit insured,nIu2019m ready for the sun, Iu2019m ready for the fun,n10 times more ready than youu2019ll ever be,nIu2019m ready for u201ccome onu201d ! », « type »: « video », « title »: « Flox – In The Shade [Official Video] », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/JszkE8OC9-M/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JszkE8OC9-M », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPjsJ1zRAumr8DvJ4eGkug », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/flox_music?igsh=Mjg3MnlvNHI3ZmF6 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Culture Dub », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Stream / Download : https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/cultureduballstars/happiness-feat-sista-bethsabe-el-fata–guru-popennRiddim « Ghetto Sonata » by: Automated Desire (Thank you ODG Prod)nChant by: Sista Bethsabu00e9e & El FatanSaxophone by: Guru PopenLyrics by: Sista Bethsabu00e9e & El FatanRecording of the voice of Sista Bethsabu00e9e by: Lionel DudognonnArrangements by: Guru Pope & AlexDubnMix & Mastering by: Dub MachinistnArtwork by: DizzinessnTranslation by: MargauxDubnExecutive Producer: AlexDubnLabel: Culture Dub RecordsnCDRNET083n2025nnCru00e9ation / Animation / Vidu00e9o: Dizzinessnhttps://www.facebook.com/dizzinessdesignnhttps://www.instagram.com/dizzi.pdf/nnFollow Culture Dub All Stars :nhttps://www.instagram.com/cultureduballstars/nhttps://www.facebook.com/people/Culture-Dub-All-Stars/61568627652824/nnCulture Dub Records Linksnhttps://culturedub.bandcamp.com/nhttps://soundcloud.com/culturedubnhttps://open.spotify.com/user/1145213123nhttps://www.mixcloud.com/culturedub/nnCulture Dub Linksnhttps://culturedub.com/nhttps://www.instagram.com/culturedub/nhttps://www.facebook.com/culturedubnhttps://x.com/culturedubnhttps://www.tumblr.com/culturedub », « type »: « video », « title »: « Culture Dub All Stars – Happiness (Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/89JmUwLE3Xw/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89JmUwLE3Xw », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwTRuX0cpc8IXQiQ4PSsjGw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89JmUwLE3Xw »}, {« link »: « https://culturedub.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/culturedub/?locale=fr_FR »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Low-K », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Extract of a massive improvised DNB session at Bordeaux with friends like NU:AM, T3IGN3 and MZE.nGreetings to UNION Live-Stream for this meeting !nnLinks: https://linktr.ee/LowK », « type »: « video », « title »: « Low-K – Dj set @ Union DNB live-stream [18/06/22] », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/axaEMOXBv4M/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axaEMOXBv4M », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0XKqCBVrK-jd_9RoEFmAtw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « 1468 »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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Relache au Square Dom Bedos