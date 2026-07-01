RELACHE #17 : SLIFT + CAPSULA + GÂTECHIEN, square Dom Bedos, Bordeaux

Informations pratiques

RELACHE #17 : SLIFT + CAPSULA + GÂTECHIEN Jeudi 13 août, 19h00 square Dom Bedos Gironde

SQUARE DOM BEDOS – 15€ ( Carte Jeune ou Adhérents Allez Les Filles ) / 15€ Adhérents minimas sociaux (RSA/ASS/AAH/ASPA/ASI/ATS) / 20€ Prévente / 25€ Sur Place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-08-13T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-13T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-08-13T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-13T23:59:00+02:00

RELACHE #17 – Jeudi 13 Août 2026

Lieu · SQUARE DOM BEDOS ( Rue Jacques d’Welles )

De 19H à 00H

15€ ( Carte Jeune – Adhérents Allez Les Filles – Adhérents minimas sociaux (RSA/ASS/AAH/ASPA/ASI/ATS)) / 20€ Prévente / 25€ Sur Place

Billetterie : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/allez-les-filles/evenements/relache-17-slift-fantasia-guests

Au Programme :

SLIFT (Space Rock – FR)

Trio toulousain formé des frères Jean et Rémi Fossat et du batteur Canek Flores, SLIFT est l’un des groupes les plus ambitieux de la scène rock française. Longtemps portés par des explorations sonores foisonnantes mêlant psych, métal et improvisations cosmiques, ils opèrent avec Fantasia un virage plus direct et incisif. Inspiré de l’univers de Jorge Luis Borges, leur quatrième album (Subpop Records) dépeint une ville fictive gangrenée par l’ignorance et la xénophobie, où une résistance finit par s’organiser. Une œuvre engagée et puissante, portée par une énergie brute et sans concession.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knzsyZWbN7g&t=63s

https://slift.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.facebook.com/sliftrock

https://www.instagram.com/sliftrock/

CAPSULA (Psych Rock – ARG)

Originaire de Buenos Aires et basé à Bilbao, Capsula est un power trio de heavy kraut psychédélique taillé pour la scène, alliant rock garage brut, psychédélisme cosmique et passages hypnotiques, le tout porté par une énergie high-voltage et une identité résolument analogique. Forts d’une présence internationale solide — Primavera Sound, SXSW, Austin Psych Fest — et de collaborations avec des producteurs légendaires comme Tony Visconti (David Bowie) et John Agnello (Dinosaur Jr.), ils ont partagé l’affiche avec Iggy Pop, Pearl Jam et Os Mutantes. Salué par Rolling Stone, NPR et KEXP, le trio a enregistré en 2026 de nouveaux titres à Londres, explorant une direction plus lourde et expansive, avec un focus accru sur la répétition, l’atmosphère et la dynamique.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tck_nrgIFk0

https://www.capsulacapsula.com/

https://www.facebook.com/CapsulaBand

https://www.instagram.com/capsula_band/

GÂTECHIEN (Noise Rock – FR)

Les deux membres de Gatechien remettent le couvert pour des dates au gré de leurs envies. Ne loupez pas ce duo Basse-Batterie quelque part entre FUGAZI, RAGE AGAIN THE MACHINE et UNWOUND, qui durant deux décennies, 5 albums, dont 4 produits par Ted Niceley (Fugazi, Jawbox, Noir Desir, etc…) et 500 dates en Europe, a marqué la scène Rock-indé internationale.

Fun, Groove énergique et riffs ciselés sont de retour avec Gatechien.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NCSBJ_YeqE&list=OLAK5uy_kekSRjAx2gUH5CQuT6UL1Flp751qFFF6E

https://gatechien.bandcamp.com/track/asteur

https://www.facebook.com/people/gâtechien/100023393993220/

https://www.instagram.com/gatechien_duo/

_____________________________________________________________

Buvette & Restauration sur place

Tram C/D · Arrêt Ste Croix

♻️ Gobelets réutilisables · Toilettes sèches · Tri sélectif

(cendriers de poche au stand Prévention)

Dispositif Angela · Safe space

⚠️ Contrôle des sacs · Alcool extérieur interdit

❌ Zéro tolérance envers tout propos ou comportement discriminatoire, sexiste ou harcelant.

www.relache.fr

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Relache au Square Dom Bedos