RELACHE #17 : KNIVES + THE SPITFIRES + SWEAT LIKE AN APE!, square Dom Bedos, Bordeaux

Informations pratiques

RELACHE #17 : KNIVES + THE SPITFIRES + SWEAT LIKE AN APE! Mercredi 19 août, 19h00 square Dom Bedos Gironde

SQUARE DOM BEDOS – 5€ ( Carte Jeune ou Adhérents Allez Les Filles ) / 5€ Adhérents minimas sociaux (RSA/ASS/AAH/ASPA/ASI/ATS) / 10€ Prévente / 15€ Sur Place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-08-19T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-19T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-08-19T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-19T23:59:00+02:00

RELACHE #17 – Mercredi 19 Août 2026

Lieu · SQUARE DOM BEDOS ( Rue Jacques d’Welles )

De 19H à 00H

5€ ( Carte Jeune – Adhérents Allez Les Filles – Adhérents minimas sociaux (RSA/ASS/AAH/ASPA/ASI/ATS)) / 10€ Prévente / 15€ Sur Place

Billetterie : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/allez-les-filles/evenements/relache-17-knives-uk-the-spitfires-uk-sweat-like-an-ape-bdx

Au Programme :

KNIVES (Post Punk -UK)

Knives est un sextet formé à Bristol en 2022, mêlant hardcore, post-punk, noise rock, alt-rock et jazz expérimental dans une approche radicale et chaotique. Porté par deux saxophones, des guitares saturées et une section rythmique massive, le groupe livre des concerts explosifs entre tension abrasive et groove nerveux, évoquant l’énergie de IDLES, Rage Against The Machine et Madness. Leur premier album, GLITTER, sorti chez Marshall Records, aborde des thèmes sociaux et politiques comme les abus de pouvoir, la masculinité toxique et la marginalisation des voix invisibilisées.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52JqH83sB4U

https://knivesnoise.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/knivesnoise/

https://www.facebook.com/TheSpitfires/

THE SPITFIRES (Mod Punk – UK)

The Spitfires est un groupe mod/punk originaire de Watford, mené par Billy Sullivan, qui mêle depuis 2012 influences ska, reggae, punk et soul dans un son énergique inspiré par The Clash, The Jam ou encore Supergrass. Après plusieurs albums salués par la critique, dont Year Zero, numéro 1 du UK Independent Chart, le groupe revient avec MKII, un disque produit par Simon Dine qui marque une nouvelle étape plus affirmée et intense, portée par des textes incisifs, une énergie renouvelée et un mélange de pop politique, de punk mélodique et d’atmosphères plus introspectives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-DYXIgPDE0

https://www.instagram.com/thespitfiresuk/

https://www.facebook.com/TheSpitfires/

SWEAT LIKE AN APE ! (Dance tropical post-punk – BDX)

Depuis 2015, Sweat Like An Ape! distillent frénétiquement funk-punk, post-punk tropical et disco noisy. Avec trois albums chez Platinum Records, leur univers n’a cessé de s’intensifier, leurs concerts menant systématiquement à une transe cathartique par le biais d’un groove qui convie autant le post-punk anglais que l’afro-funk et les Ethiopiques. Tantôt hypnotiques et incantatoires, tantôt survoltés et entêtants, les morceaux du groupe embrassent danse et urgence et donnent vie à une sorte de rituel cosmique sur rythmes disco effrénés. Ils seront de retour en septembre 2026 avec un nouvel album, restez attentif.ves.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mylx36DF03E

https://sweatlikeanape.bandcamp.com/album/something-in-the-way-we-spin

https://www.instagram.com/sweatlikeanape/

https://www.facebook.com/TheSpitfires/

_____________________________________________________________

Buvette & Restauration sur place

Tram C/D · Arrêt Ste Croix

♻️ Gobelets réutilisables · Toilettes sèches · Tri sélectif

(cendriers de poche au stand Prévention)

Dispositif Angela · Safe space

⚠️ Contrôle des sacs · Alcool extérieur interdit

❌ Zéro tolérance envers tout propos ou comportement discriminatoire, sexiste ou harcelant.

www.relache.fr

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