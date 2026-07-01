RELACHE #17 : SPRINTS + VIOLENT SADIE MOD + GUEST, square Dom Bedos, Bordeaux

Informations pratiques

RELACHE #17 : SPRINTS + VIOLENT SADIE MOD + GUEST Samedi 15 août, 19h00 square Dom Bedos Gironde

SQUARE DOM BEDOS – 15€ ( Carte Jeune ou Adhérents Allez Les Filles ) / 15€ Adhérents minimas sociaux (RSA/ASS/AAH/ASPA/ASI/ATS) / 20€ Prévente / 25€ Sur Place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-08-15T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-15T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-08-15T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-15T23:59:00+02:00

RELACHE #17 – Samedi 15 Août 2026

Lieu · SQUARE DOM BEDOS ( Rue Jacques d’Welles )

De 19H à 00H

15€ ( Carte Jeune – Adhérents Allez Les Filles – Adhérents minimas sociaux (RSA/ASS/AAH/ASPA/ASI/ATS)) / 20€ Prévente / 25€ Sur Place

Billetterie : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/allez-les-filles/evenements/relache-17-sprints-irl-violent-sadie-mode-bdx-guest

Au Programme :

SPRINTS (Garage Punk – IRL)

Formés à Dublin en 2019, SPRINTS est un quatuor de garage punk mené par la charismatique Karla Chubb (voix, guitare), dont la musique brute et frontale mêle punk, grunge et noise rock, et nourrie d’influences allant de Patti Smith à Siouxsie and the Banshees en passant par PJ Harvey. Le personnel et le politique s’entremêlent dans leurs textes à vif, délivrés sans filtre, quelque part entre Nirvana, Bikini Kill, Savages et leurs compatriotes Fontaines DC. Leur premier album Letter to Self (2024), acclamé par la critique, les a propulsés en tête de la scène post-punk irlandaise. Salués par NME comme « les prochains héros dublinois de la guitare sans concessions », ils se sont imposés grâce à des lives explosifs et un soutien massif de la BBC Radio 1 et BBC 6Music.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoSdVXTq3Rw

https://sprintsmusic.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.facebook.com/share/1NiR7sqGxL/?mibextid=wwXIfr

https://www.instagram.com/sprintsmusic/

VIOLENT SADIE MODE (Punk Rock – BDX)

Un retour aux riffs et aux affects tranchants d’un punk hardcore oublié dans les abysses des années 80, porté par l’étonnante Sadie Golding et sa voix chargée d’une hargne et d’une puissance féministe assumée. Venu tout droit de Bordeaux, le quatuor balance sa rage sans compromis à travers des hymnes courts, nerveux et frontaux, livrant une bataille féroce contre le patriarcat. Musicalement inspirés par Minor Threat ou Amyl and the Sniffers, les quatre membres concoctent des morceaux incisifs qui vont droit au but — viscéraux, intenses, sans filtre. Lauréats du Prix des iNOUïS du Printemps de Bourges 2026, ils prouvent que la flamme punk ne s’est jamais éteinte.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sjsE4ZWtZY&list=RD8sjsE4ZWtZY&start_radio=1

https://violentsadiemode.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/violent.sadie.mode/

https://www.facebook.com/share/1BS5GhyXxf/?mibextid=wwXIfr

La présence d’un guest supplémentaire est prévue.

____________________________________________________

Buvette & Restauration sur place

Tram C/D · Arrêt Ste Croix

♻️ Gobelets réutilisables · Toilettes sèches · Tri sélectif

(cendriers de poche au stand Prévention)

Dispositif Angela · Safe space

⚠️ Contrôle des sacs · Alcool extérieur interdit

❌ Zéro tolérance envers tout propos ou comportement discriminatoire, sexiste ou harcelant.

www.relache.fr

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Relache au Square Dom Bedos