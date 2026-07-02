RELACHE #17 : ZION TRAIN feat CARA + VIBRONICS feat NIA SONGBIRD + ALAM, square Dom Bedos, Bordeaux

Informations pratiques

RELACHE #17 : ZION TRAIN feat CARA + VIBRONICS feat NIA SONGBIRD + ALAM Jeudi 20 août, 19h00 square Dom Bedos Gironde

SQUARE DOM BEDOS – 8€ ( Carte Jeune ou Adhérents Allez Les Filles ) / 8€ Adhérents minimas sociaux (RSA/ASS/AAH/ASPA/ASI/ATS) / 12€ Prévente / 15€ Sur Place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-08-20T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-20T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-08-20T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-20T23:59:00+02:00

RELACHE #17 – Jeudi 20 Août 2026

Lieu · SQUARE DOM BEDOS ( Rue Jacques d’Welles )

De 19H à 00H

8€ ( Carte Jeune – Adhérents Allez Les Filles – Adhérents minimas sociaux (RSA/ASS/AAH/ASPA/ASI/ATS)) / 12€ Prévente / 15€ Sur Place

Billetterie : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/allez-les-filles/evenements/relache-17-zion-train-ger-uk-vibronics-uk-alam-bdx

Au Programme :

ZION TRAIN FEAT CARA (DUB – Allemagne/UK)

Zion Train est un collectif pionnier du dub britannique formé à Oxford en 1988 par Neil Perch et Ben Hamilton, reconnu pour avoir fusionné reggae, culture sound system et musique électronique dès le début des années 90. Innovateurs du dub live, où le mixage devient un véritable instrument de scène, ils ont marqué leur époque avec Follow Like Wolves et influencé aussi bien le minimal dub que la techno minimale. Engagé politiquement et fidèle à une démarche indépendante, le groupe a remporté en 2007 le Grammy jamaïcain du meilleur album dub pour Live As One.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5q0jm863R04

https://www.wobblyweb.com/home

https://www.instagram.com/ziontrainindub/

https://www.instagram.com/ziontrainindub…

VIBRONICS FEAT NIA SONGBIRD (DUB – UK)

Vibronics est un projet dub fondé à Leicester au milieu des années 90 par Steve Vibronics, devenu une référence majeure du dub moderne grâce à un mélange puissant de reggae roots et de productions électroniques contemporaines. Révélé à travers des dubplates pour des sound systems emblématiques comme Jah Shaka, Iration Steppas et Aba Shanti-I, le projet a ensuite développé son univers via le label Universal Egg puis son propre label SCOOPS Records. Collaborant avec des artistes comme Macka B, Michael Prophet, Soom T ou Mad Professor, Vibronics diffuse depuis plus de trente ans un dub heavyweight et militant sur les scènes du monde entier.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wY2IGCaK5hA

https://vibronics.co.uk/

https://vibronics.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.instagram.com/vibronicsdub/

https://www.facebook.com/share/1EsZUKDZVK/?mibextid=wwXIfr

ALAM (HIP/HOP – BDX)

ALAM est un groupe de reggae originaire de Gironde, porté depuis plus de quinze ans par la voix singulière et émouvante de Marie, compositrice et auteure des textes. Entre reggae roots, soul, rock, hip-hop et dub, le groupe développe un univers chaleureux, mélodique et profondément humain, nourri par des valeurs de partage et de résistance au cynisme. Fort de près de 500 concerts à travers la France, ALAM a partagé la scène avec Pablo Moses, U-Roy, Tiken Jah Fakoly, Alborosie, Groundation et SOJA sur des festivals majeurs comme le Reggae Sun Ska.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAd5EzdfTIU&t=1s

https://www.instagram.com/alam_reggae/

https://www.facebook.com/share/1JbzSRkQwR/?mibextid=wwXIfr

_____________________________________________________________

Buvette & Restauration sur place

Tram C/D · Arrêt Ste Croix

♻️ Gobelets réutilisables · Toilettes sèches · Tri sélectif

(cendriers de poche au stand Prévention)

Dispositif Angela · Safe space

⚠️ Contrôle des sacs · Alcool extérieur interdit

❌ Zéro tolérance envers tout propos ou comportement discriminatoire, sexiste ou harcelant.

www.relache.fr

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