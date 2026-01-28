Rêve americain epi’night

Épinal Vosges

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-07-03 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-03

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

ÉPI’NIGHT COUNTRY FESTIVAL

Venez retrouver cette grande soirée proposée par vos commerçants adhérents EPICENTRE, l’union des commerçants et artisans spinaliens avec motos et voitures de collections sur le thème de l’Amérique.

Parade de motos et autos: RDV à 19h15 Quai des Bons Enfants et Rues des Etats-Unis pour un départ de la parade à 19h30. (2 tours).

Enfilez vos santiags et vos chapeaux de Cowboy, nous visiterons cette année l’Amérique profonde à travers les âges. Du Montana au Tennessee en passant par le Colorado et le Texas.

Concert place des Vosges, Karaoké -Place Georgin

Village indiens et Cowboy avec Orchestre Place Pinau

Taureau mécanique et stand de Hignland Cattle

Nombreuses terrasses et animations permanentes à l’initiative des commerçants.Tout public

.

Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 80 10 76 31 epicentre.epinal@gmail.com

English :

ÉPI’NIGHT COUNTRY FESTIVAL

Come and join us for this great evening organized by EPICENTRE, the Spinal merchants’ and craftsmen’s union, with motorcycles and vintage cars on the theme of America.

Parade of motorcycles and cars: RDV at 7:15pm Quai des Bons Enfants and Rues des Etats-Unis for a 7:30pm start to the parade. (2 laps).

Put on your cowboy boots and hats, and this year we’ll be visiting America through the ages. From Montana to Tennessee, via Colorado and Texas.

Concert place des Vosges, Karaoke -Place Georgin

Indian and Cowboy Village with Band Place Pinau

Mechanical bull and Hignland Cattle stand

Numerous terraces and permanent events organized by shopkeepers.

