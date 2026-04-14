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River Returns, Cameo Commanderie, Nancy

River Returns, Cameo Commanderie, Nancy mercredi 20 mai 2026.

Lieu : Cameo Commanderie

Adresse : 16, rue de la Commanderie, Nancy

Ville : 54100 Nancy

Département : Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : mercredi 20 mai 2026

Fin : mercredi 20 mai 2026

River Returns Mercredi 20 mai, 20h00 Cameo Commanderie Meurthe-et-Moselle

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-20T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-20T21:49:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-20T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-20T21:49:00+02:00

Cameo Commanderie 16, rue de la Commanderie, Nancy Nancy 54100 Poincaré – Foch – Anatole France – Croix de Bourgogne Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.ticketingcine.com?EMS1141#showmovie?id=Z6W86 »}]
Festival kinotayo Cameo Commanderie River Returns

À voir aussi à Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle)