Roméo et Juliette on the dance floor Espace culturel Le Nantholia Nantheuil
jeudi 10 septembre 2026 · Espace culturel Le Nantholia · Nantheuil
Informations pratiques
Nantheuil
Roméo et Juliette on the dance floor
Espace culturel Le Nantholia 203 Allée des Loisirs Nantheuil Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-10 20:30:00
fin : 2026-09-10 21:50:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-10
Bal théâtral populaire.
Différents personnages, dont Roméo et Juliette, se sont rencontrés au bal et racontent leur histoire. Dès 6 ans.
Bal théâtral populaire.
Différents personnages, dont Roméo et Juliette, se sont rencontrés au bal et racontent leur histoire. Dès 6 ans. .
Espace culturel Le Nantholia 203 Allée des Loisirs Nantheuil 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 55 12 50 bit.thiviers@perigord-limousin.fr
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English : Roméo et Juliette on the dance floor
A popular theatrical ball.
Various characters, including Romeo and Juliet, meet at the ball and tell their stories. For ages 6 and up.
L’événement Roméo et Juliette on the dance floor Nantheuil a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par Isle-Auvézère
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