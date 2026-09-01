Roméo et Juliette on the dance floor Espace culturel Le Nantholia Nantheuil

Informations pratiques

Nantheuil

Roméo et Juliette on the dance floor

Espace culturel Le Nantholia 203 Allée des Loisirs Nantheuil Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-10 20:30:00

fin : 2026-09-10 21:50:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-10

Bal théâtral populaire.

Différents personnages, dont Roméo et Juliette, se sont rencontrés au bal et racontent leur histoire. Dès 6 ans.

Bal théâtral populaire.

Différents personnages, dont Roméo et Juliette, se sont rencontrés au bal et racontent leur histoire. Dès 6 ans. .

Espace culturel Le Nantholia 203 Allée des Loisirs Nantheuil 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 55 12 50 bit.thiviers@perigord-limousin.fr

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English : Roméo et Juliette on the dance floor

A popular theatrical ball.

Various characters, including Romeo and Juliet, meet at the ball and tell their stories. For ages 6 and up.

L’événement Roméo et Juliette on the dance floor Nantheuil a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par Isle-Auvézère