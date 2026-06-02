ROTJÀ VALLÉE ÉTOILÉE Mantet
ROTJÀ VALLÉE ÉTOILÉE Mantet samedi 15 août 2026.
Mantet
ROTJÀ VALLÉE ÉTOILÉE
Mantet Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-15 14:30:00
fin : 2026-08-15 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-15
14h30 à 18h Animations Astro’Famille
18h à 19h Conférence Voyage dans l’imaginaire de la nuit
23 h 23h45 Astro rando
23 h au bout de la nuit Atelier Astro photo (amenez vos appareils photos !)
23 h au bout de la nuit déambulation de télescope en télescope où des passionnés vous accuiellent.
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Mantet 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 00 75 rnn.mantet@reserves-naturelles-catalanes.org
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English :
2:30 pm to 6 pm Astro-Family activities
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Conference Journey into the imaginary world of night
11 pm 11:45 pm Astro rando
11 pm at the end of the night Astro photo workshop (bring your camera!)
23 h au bout de la nuit Stroll from telescope to telescope, greeted by telescope enthusiasts.
L’événement ROTJÀ VALLÉE ÉTOILÉE Mantet a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Mantet (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- ATELIER LAINE Mantet 5 août 2026