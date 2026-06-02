Mantet

ROTJÀ VALLÉE ÉTOILÉE

Mantet Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-15 14:30:00

fin : 2026-08-15 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-15

14h30 à 18h Animations Astro’Famille

18h à 19h Conférence Voyage dans l’imaginaire de la nuit

23 h 23h45 Astro rando

23 h au bout de la nuit Atelier Astro photo (amenez vos appareils photos !)

23 h au bout de la nuit déambulation de télescope en télescope où des passionnés vous accuiellent.

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Mantet 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 00 75 rnn.mantet@reserves-naturelles-catalanes.org

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

2:30 pm to 6 pm Astro-Family activities

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Conference Journey into the imaginary world of night

11 pm 11:45 pm Astro rando

11 pm at the end of the night Astro photo workshop (bring your camera!)

23 h au bout de la nuit Stroll from telescope to telescope, greeted by telescope enthusiasts.

L’événement ROTJÀ VALLÉE ÉTOILÉE Mantet a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO