UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Béziers

RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/COLOMIERS RUGBY Béziers

vendredi 15 janvier 2027 · Béziers

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 15 janvier 2027
Fin
vendredi 15 janvier 2027
Adresse
avenue des Olympiades
Ville
34500 Béziers
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Béziers

RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/COLOMIERS RUGBY

avenue des Olympiades Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-01-15
fin : 2027-01-15

Date(s) :
2027-01-15

17ème journée du championnat de Pro D2, l’ASBH reçoit Colomiers Rugby.
17ème journée du championnat de Pro D2, l’ASBH reçoit Colomiers Rugby.
Payant Billetterie en ligne   .

avenue des Olympiades Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 35 04 94 

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English :

On the 17th matchday of the Pro D2 championship, ASBH hosts Colomiers Rugby.

L’événement RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/COLOMIERS RUGBY Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par 34 ADT34

À voir aussi à Béziers (Hérault)