RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/PROVENCE RUGBY Béziers
vendredi 29 janvier 2027 · Béziers
Informations pratiques
Béziers
RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/PROVENCE RUGBY
avenue des Olympiades Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-01-29
fin : 2027-01-29
Date(s) :
2027-01-29
19ème journée du championnat de Pro D2, l’ASBH reçoit Provence Rugby.
19ème journée du championnat de Pro D2, l’ASBH reçoit Provence Rugby.
Payant Billetterie en ligne .
avenue des Olympiades Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 35 04 94
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English :
On the 19th matchday of the Pro D2 championship, ASBH hosts Provence Rugby.
L’événement RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/PROVENCE RUGBY Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par 34 ADT34
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