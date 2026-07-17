UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Béziers

RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/STADE AURILLACOIS Béziers

vendredi 16 octobre 2026 · Béziers

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 16 octobre 2026
Fin
vendredi 16 octobre 2026
Adresse
avenue des Olympiades
Ville
34500 Béziers
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Béziers

RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/STADE AURILLACOIS

avenue des Olympiades Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-16
fin : 2026-10-16

Date(s) :
2026-10-16

7ème journée du championnat de Pro D2, l’ASBH reçoit le Stade Aurillacois
7ème journée du championnat de Pro D2, l’ASBH reçoit le Stade Aurillacois.
Payant Billetterie en ligne   .

avenue des Olympiades Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie  

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English :

On the 7th matchday of the Pro D2 championship, ASBH hosts Stade Aurillacois

L’événement RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/STADE AURILLACOIS Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par 34 ADT34

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