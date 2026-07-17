UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Béziers

RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/US DAX Béziers

vendredi 20 novembre 2026 · Béziers

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 20 novembre 2026
Fin
vendredi 20 novembre 2026
Adresse
avenue des Olympiades
Ville
34500 Béziers
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Béziers

RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/US DAX

avenue des Olympiades Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-20
fin : 2026-11-20

Date(s) :
2026-11-20

11ème journée du championnat de Pro D2, l’ASBH reçoit l’US Dax.
11ème journée du championnat de Pro D2, l’ASBH reçoit l’US Dax.
Payant Billetterie en ligne   .

avenue des Olympiades Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 35 04 94 

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English :

On the 11th matchday of the Pro D2 championship, ASBH hosts US Dax.

L’événement RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/US DAX Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par 34 ADT34

À voir aussi à Béziers (Hérault)