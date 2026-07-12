Informations pratiques

Béziers

RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/USON NEVERS

avenue des Olympiades Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-11

fin : 2026-09-11

Date(s) :

2026-09-11

3ème journée du championnat de Pro D2, l’ASBH reçoit Uson Nevers

3ème journée du championnat de Pro D2, l’ASBH reçoit Uson Nevers.

Payant Billetterie en ligne .

avenue des Olympiades Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 35 04 94

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English :

On the 3rd matchday of the Pro D2 championship, ASBH hosts Uson Nevers

L’événement RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/USON NEVERS Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-07-12 par 34 ADT34